Def Leppard Release New Single "Fire It Up"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Ready to ignite 2022, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted icons and rock music legends Def Leppard
have announced their return with a twelfth full-length album, Diamond Star Halos, released on the 27th May 2022.
The album's first single, "Kick", was released to widespread critical and commercial acclaim in March 2022. The single went straight onto the A list of the UK's BBC Radio
2 and the official video has over 1 million views. Follow up "Take What You Want
", a classic Def Leppard
track sure to become a live staple, was also playlisted on BBC Radio
2.
Today, the band release the third single from the album, "Fire It Up". The single is classic Def Leppard
- the kind of infectious multi harmony vocals that Def Leppard
are renowned for.
On Thursday, May 26th, the band will premiere their new music video 'Fire It Up', followed by a YouTube Premiere-exclusive afterparty, where the group will engage in discussion about their new album Diamond Star Halos. Fans can set reminders for the music video premiere hand get more details on how to join the afterparty.
Diamond Star Halos marks the band's first new work since 2015's chart-topping self-titled, Def Leppard. It is available for pre-order now in multiple configurations, including a Deluxe
Edition, 2-LP Vinyl, Digital
formats and more. Exclusive bundles including newly designed album merch have also launched.
TRACKLISTING:
Take What You Want
Kick
Fire It Up
This Guitar [feat. Alison Krauss]
SOS Emergency
Liquid Dust
U Rok Mi
Goodbye For Good This Time
All We Need
Open Your Eyes
Gimme A Kiss
Angels (Can't Help You Now)
Lifeless [feat. Alison Krauss]
Unbreakable
From Here To Eternity
The artwork for Diamond Star Halos is art in itself. The design follows pedigree with their instantly recognizable album covers from their celebrated past. With images by world renowned photographer and director Anton Corbijn, styling concepts by Maryam Malakpour and graphics by the UK based Munden Brothers, the design truly follows the band's influence through their eyes today.
Following the album's release, Def Leppard
will co-headline the massive 36 city The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe joined by special guests Poison
and Joan Jett.
TOUR DATES:
6/16 Atlanta, GA Truist Park
6/18 Miami Gardens, FL Hard Rock Stadium
6/19 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium
6/22 Washington, D.C. Nationals Park
6/24 Flushing, NY Citi Field
6/25 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park
6/28 Charlotte, NC Bank of America
Stadium
6/30 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
7/2 Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field
7/5 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium
7/8 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
7/10 Detroit, MI Comerica Park
7/12 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
7/14 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium
7/15 Cincinnati, OH Great American Ball Park
7/17 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field
7/19 Kansas City, MO Kauffman Stadium
7/21 Denver, CO Coors Field
8/5 Boston, MA Fenway Park
8/6 Boston, MA Fenway Park
8/8 Toronto, ON Roger's Centre
8/10 Orchard Park, NY Highmark Stadium
8/12 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park
8/14 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium
8/16 Indianapolis, IN Lucas
Oil Stadium
8/19 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park
8/21 San Antonio, TX Alamodome
8/22 Arlington, TX Global Life Field
8/25 Glendale, AZ State
Farm Stadium
8/27 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium
8/28 San Diego, CA Petco Park
8/31 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park
9/2 Vancouver, BC BC Place
9/4 Edmonton, AB Commonwealth Stadium
9/7 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park
9/9 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium
2022 is the year of Def Leppard.