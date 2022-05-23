Oh Wonder Share New Track "True Romance"





Beautifully intimate electronic pop, 'True Romance' was inspired by the film of the same name, and connected the dots for



'22 Make' unpicks a turbulent period in the incredible story of Oh Wonder. Its first half, '22 Break', dropped with little warning towards the end of 2021: here were universal themes (loneliness, inadequacy, resentment, fears for the future) as experienced by one couple in real-time, all blown up in the pandemic. Not many bands can make a break-up album that culminates in them tying the knot - but then again,

"When we nearly broke up during the pandemic, we used music as a way out,"



This transformative period continues Oh Wonder's remarkable, homegrown success story. 2020's acclaimed album 'No One Else Can Wear Your Crown' continued a run of back-to-back top 10 albums from the band who have - on their own distinct terms - become one of UK pop's more unsuspecting breakthroughs (2.7 billion streams, 1.7 million adjusted album sales, and vocal fans in the likes of Billie Eilish).



20 MAY 2022 // OGDEN THEATRE, DENVER, CO

21 MAY 2022 // THE DEPOT, SALT LAKE CITY

23 MAY 2022 // SHOWBOX SODO, SEATTLE, WA

24 MAY 2022 // VOGUE THEATER, VANCOUVER, BC

25 MAY 2022 // ROSELAND THEATER, PORTLAND, OR

28 MAY 2022 // FOX THEATER, OAKLAND, CA

29 MAY 2022 // HOUSE OF BLUES, ANAHEIM

31 MAY 2022 // THE WILTERN, LOS ANGELES

17 JUN 2022 // AMAGER BIO 3P, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

18 JUN 2022 // HURRICANE FESTIVAL, SCHEESSEL, GERMANY

19 JUN 2022 // SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL, NEUHAUSEN OB ECK, GERMANY

21 JUN 2022 // CARLSWERK VICTORIA, COLOGNE, GERMANY

22 JUN 2022 // FABRIK, HAMBURG, GERMANY

24 JUN 2022 // METRONOME FESTIVAL, PRAGUE 7, CZECH REPUBLIC

25 JUN 2022 // ASTRA KULTURHAUS, BERLIN, GERMANY

26 JUN 2022 // BACKSTAGE WERK, MUNICH, GERMANY

05 JUL 2022 // TIVOLIVREDENBURG, UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS

06 JUL 2022 // ANCIENNE BELGIQUE, BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

07 JUL 2022 // PARADISO, AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

09 JUL 2022 // CACTUS FESTIVAL, BRUGGE, BELGIUM. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Oh Wonder have today dropped brand new track " True Romance ", which is available now on Island Records. The unique London band's new album, '22 Make', will follow on July 22nd, previewed by brooding first single 'Magnificent' and the anthemic 'Fuck it I Love You'. Currently on a huge world tour, Oh Wonder recently played a sold-out homecoming show at London's Brixton Academy with dates continuing as below.Beautifully intimate electronic pop, 'True Romance' was inspired by the film of the same name, and connected the dots for Oh Wonder between the '22 Break' and '22 Make' projects. "We recorded it three different times. It started out being way more pop and fast and really intense," Josephone says, "but realised that it translated beautifully just singing it at the piano; it's actually quite a simple, beautiful chorus. So we slowed it down, chilled out the production and let the song breathe a little more."'22 Make' unpicks a turbulent period in the incredible story of Oh Wonder. Its first half, '22 Break', dropped with little warning towards the end of 2021: here were universal themes (loneliness, inadequacy, resentment, fears for the future) as experienced by one couple in real-time, all blown up in the pandemic. Not many bands can make a break-up album that culminates in them tying the knot - but then again, Oh Wonder have never been like other bands. Coming out of '22 Break' and all the soul-searching that it forced them to do, Josephine and Anthony got married and channelled all this into '22 Make': a whole new album soundtracking the light at the end of a tunnel."When we nearly broke up during the pandemic, we used music as a way out," Oh Wonder write, introducing the project in its entirety recently. "We wrote all our pain, sadness and confusion into a collection of songs that we eventually released as the album, '22 Break'. But for us, that was only half of the story. We managed to survive our rocky patch, and emerge stronger than ever and full of love for each other. It only felt right therefore, to write about the other side, where you realise not just that you're meant for each other, but also that it also takes two people to make a love flourish. We are thrilled to be releasing '22 Make', an album full of love and life-affirming songs that reflect on fate, gratitude and being there for someone."This transformative period continues Oh Wonder's remarkable, homegrown success story. 2020's acclaimed album 'No One Else Can Wear Your Crown' continued a run of back-to-back top 10 albums from the band who have - on their own distinct terms - become one of UK pop's more unsuspecting breakthroughs (2.7 billion streams, 1.7 million adjusted album sales, and vocal fans in the likes of Billie Eilish). Oh Wonder even founded and literally built from the ground-up the hugely popular Nola cafe in Peckham early on in the pandemic. Through opening up to their fans and each other, the 'Make or Break?' poised by '22 Break' and '22 Make' appears not so much a question, as an active choice - to be as honest as possible, to move forward, and to begin a brand new chapter in the story of Oh Wonder.20 MAY 2022 // OGDEN THEATRE, DENVER, CO21 MAY 2022 // THE DEPOT, SALT LAKE CITY23 MAY 2022 // SHOWBOX SODO, SEATTLE, WA24 MAY 2022 // VOGUE THEATER, VANCOUVER, BC25 MAY 2022 // ROSELAND THEATER, PORTLAND, OR28 MAY 2022 // FOX THEATER, OAKLAND, CA29 MAY 2022 // HOUSE OF BLUES, ANAHEIM31 MAY 2022 // THE WILTERN, LOS ANGELES17 JUN 2022 // AMAGER BIO 3P, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK18 JUN 2022 // HURRICANE FESTIVAL, SCHEESSEL, GERMANY19 JUN 2022 // SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL, NEUHAUSEN OB ECK, GERMANY21 JUN 2022 // CARLSWERK VICTORIA, COLOGNE, GERMANY22 JUN 2022 // FABRIK, HAMBURG, GERMANY24 JUN 2022 // METRONOME FESTIVAL, PRAGUE 7, CZECH REPUBLIC25 JUN 2022 // ASTRA KULTURHAUS, BERLIN, GERMANY26 JUN 2022 // BACKSTAGE WERK, MUNICH, GERMANY05 JUL 2022 // TIVOLIVREDENBURG, UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS06 JUL 2022 // ANCIENNE BELGIQUE, BRUSSELS, BELGIUM07 JUL 2022 // PARADISO, AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS09 JUL 2022 // CACTUS FESTIVAL, BRUGGE, BELGIUM.



