World's No1 Bourbon Partners With Internationally Renowned Rock Band Muse!

EUROPEAN FESTIVAL DATES CAN BE FOUND HERE https://www.muse.mu/tour New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jim Beam Bourbon has long celebrated the belief that you only truly feel connected when belonging to a community - a sentiment rooted in the brand's two-century history of bringing people together. Today the world's #1 bourbon announces the global launch of "Welcome Sessions," a 360-degree music campaign designed to connect fans and celebrate the unrivalled power of live music in creating strong communities. The program will be brought to life throughout the summer, featuring live events, an exclusive content series and a first-ever Welcome Sessions Live concert, at Jim Beam's Kentucky Distillery.As part of Jim Beam's mission to inspire the sense of belonging in others, the brand will be spotlighting the reunion of fan communities and their favorite artists, told through the lens of a headline partnership with internationally renowned rock band Muse, bringing music and bourbon fans together. This exciting partnership will offer live experiences throughout the band's summer festival run and culminate with a first-ever intimate Welcome Session live performance at Jim Beam's Distillery, the James B. Beam Distilling Co., in Clermont, Ky. The global campaign also features the premiere of a branded documentary series which captures untold stories of the band's career journey alongside its community of fans.[Veronique Mura, Global Brand Vice President], Jim Beam, said: "As a brand that has brought people together over bourbon for centuries, we recognize the power of music to connect and inspire. As music fans emerge into this new world, their need to reconnect and reunite with the communities around them is greater than ever. With the latest evolution of our Welcome Sessions campaign, we're excited to double-down on our promise to music fans to create unique shared experiences that bring us closer together."Matt Bellamy, Muse's lead vocalist and guitarist, said: "Having a sense of community unites all of us. Our band emerged thanks to the music teachers who taught us to play, the studio that gave us our first break, and the live performances at The Cavern Club all those years ago. Without the ongoing support of our community, we wouldn't be here today. After nearly four years away, it's brilliant to partner with Jim Beam to reconnect with our fans and celebrate our shared love of music through Welcome Sessions."The Jim Beam Welcome Sessions campaign kicked off last month with a uniquely intimate Muse hometown concert at The Cavern Club in Exeter, England, hosting the band's loyal community of fans and friends. Jim Beam's program launched in select global regions last year with the release of a digital series featuring artist partners Jack Garratt, Fontaines DC, Jose Gonzalez and Wolf Alice performing at their first stages.Exclusive DocuseriesIn addition to hosting Welcome Sessions with artists in markets across the globe, Jim Beam will hit the road on Muse's European festival run, capturing documentary footage of the band's interactions with their fan community. The documentary series will premiere on Jim Beam's official YouTube channel and Rolling Stone on May 23 with new episodes released every month.Welcoming Fans to Jim Beam's BackyardJim Beam will also invite Muse to perform live in their Kentucky backyard on October 8. Select fans will have the opportunity to visit Kentucky for a two-day, immersive experience featuring a bourbon distillery tour and exclusive one-of-a-kind live Muse set. For more information on Jim Beam and the Welcome Sessions, visit www.jimbeam.com, Jim Beam's official YouTube channel, @JimBeam and @jimbeamofficial.Muse is Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme. Their last album, Simulation Theory, debuted at #1 and marked the band's sixth straight album to debut in the U.K top spot. Their previous studio album, Drones, went on to win a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album, the band's second, in February 2016. Since forming in 1994, Muse have released eight studio albums, selling over 20 million albums worldwide.Widely recognized as one of the best live bands in the world, Muse have won numerous music awards including two Grammy Awards, an American Music Award, five MTV Europe Music Awards, two Brit Awards, eleven NME Awards and seven Q Awards, amongst others. The band is currently working on more new music.MORE INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND HERE https://www.muse.mu/EUROPEAN FESTIVAL DATES CAN BE FOUND HERE https://www.muse.mu/tour



