Australian indie rock quintet Rolling New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Harry Styles is off to an explosive start on this week's UK Albums Chart as Harry's House claims the fastest-selling album of 2022 so far after just one weekend of sales and streams.Already boasting the biggest first-week figures since Adele's 30 in November 2021, Harry's House has racked up over 61,000 chart sales so far. It puts Harry Styles firmly on the way to a personal best this week - Harry's House already surpasses the final opening week sales of the One Direction singer's previous studio albums. Harry Styles totalled just under 57,000 UK chart sales in its first week in May 2017, while 2019's Fine Line managed 49,000. Harry's self-titled debut also looks set to return to the Top 40 as it rises to Number 28 midweek.Elsewhere in the Top 5, German synthpop group xPropaganda - comprising Propaganda members Claudia Brücken and Susanne Freytag - eye a Number 2 entry this week with their debut collective album The Heart is Strange.The Clash's 1982 record Combat Rock is on track to return to the Top 5 this week thanks to a special edition re-release. The reissue, featuring twelve new tracks across limited edition CD and triple vinyl formats, sees the record land at Number 3 midweek. Combat Rock originally peaked at Number 2 upon its initial release.Rounding off the Top 5 is a new entry from Mancunian alt-rock outfit Everything Everything. Raw Data Feel, the group's sixth studio album, currently sits at Number 5.Elsewhere in the Top 10, UK trap wave star M Huncho's debut album Chasing Euphoria could score the rapper a Number 6 entry and his third Top 10.A 35th anniversary release of Rick Astley's 1981 Number 1 album Whenever You Need Somebody, remastered at Abbey Road, could see the record return to the UK Albums Chart (9), while Europiana Encore, a reissue of Jack Savoretti's 2021 chart-topper Europiana, is also on course to return to the Top 10 (10).Following the success of their comeback tour announcement and new single Charmer, N-Dubz's Greatest Hits collection is on track to reach a new peak of Number 11 this week as it vaults 27 spots midweek.Beach House's Once Twice Melody, the American dream pop duo's eighth studio album, could become the band's fourth UK Top 40 LP and highest-charting to date (14), while Brighton-born indie group Porridge Radio's Water Slide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky could provide them their first (15).Northern Irish singer-songwriter Van Morrison is on track to claim his 43rd UK Top 40 album with What's It Gonna Take? this week (22), while 10cc's The Things We Do for Love - The Ultimate Hits Collection and Beyond collection is also sent to enter the Top 40 (23).Australian indie rock quintet Rolling Blackout Coastal Fever could achieve a career best with their third studio album Endless Rooms (27), and finally, following the kick-off of their first UK tour dates in 11 years, recently-reformed rock band My Chemical Romance see their 2014 album May Death Never Stop You potentially fly up 15 places (40).



