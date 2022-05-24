Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Announce 2023 International Tour!





July 25, 2023 Monza, Italy Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will mark their return to the road in early February, 2023 with a string of to-be-announced US arena dates, followed by European stadium shows kicking off on April 28th in Barcelona and a second North American tour leg starting in August.Said Springsteen: "After six years, I'm looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year. And I'm looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond."The planned European stops are Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Ferrara, Rome, Amsterdam, Landgraaf, Zurich, Düsseldorf, Gothenburg, Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Vienna, Munich and Monza. Additional cities and shows in the UK and Belgium will be announced at a later date.These 2023 dates will mark the first live shows for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band since the conclusion of their 14-month, worldwide The River Tour in Australia in February, 2017. The River Tour was named 2016's top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar. For ticketing information, please visit brucespringsteen.net Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band last reconnected to perform on Saturday Night Live in December 2020, where they launched live versions of two songs from their most recent studio album 'Letter To You' (Columbia Records), which reached #1 in eleven countries and marked the band's first time recording live together in decades. Last year, Springsteen unveiled his never-before-released "The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts" film, collaborated with President Barack Obama on the book 'Renegades: Born In The USA' and reprised his record setting show 'Springsteen On Broadway' to help reopen New York City theaters last summer.The E Street Band's members are: Roy Bittan - piano, synthesizer; Nils Lofgren - guitar, vocals; Patti Scialfa - guitar, vocals; Garry Tallent - bass guitar; Stevie Van Zandt - guitar, vocals; and Max Weinberg - drums; with Soozie Tyrell - violin, guitar, vocals; Jake Clemons - saxophone; and Charlie Giordano - keyboards.April 28, 2023 Barcelona, Spain Estadi OlímpicMay 5, 2023 Dublin, Ireland RDS ArenaMay 7, 2023 Dublin, Ireland RDS ArenaMay 13, 2023 Paris, France La Défense ArenaMay 18, 2023 Ferrara, Italy Parco Urbano G. BassaniMay 21, 2023 Rome, Italy Circo MassimoMay 25, 2023 Amsterdam, The Netherlands Johan Cruijff ArenAJune 11, 2023 Landgraaf, The Netherlands MegalandJune 13, 2023 Zurich, Switzerland Stadion LetzigrundJune 21, 2023 Düsseldorf, Germany Merkur Spiel ArenaJune 24, 2023 Gothenburg, Sweden UlleviJune 26, 2023 Gothenburg, Sweden UlleviJune 30, 2023 Oslo, Norway VoldsløkkaJuly 11, 2023 Copenhagen, Denmark ParkenJuly 13, 2023 Copenhagen, Denmark ParkenJuly 15, 2023 Hamburg, Germany VolksparkstadionJuly 18, 2023 Vienna, Austria Ernst Happel StadionJuly 23, 2023 Munich, Germany OlympiastadionJuly 25, 2023 Monza, Italy Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza



