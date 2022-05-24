The Sweet Things Announce 'Brown Leather' Record Release Shows In NYC, Philadelphia, Nashville & Atlanta





Saturday, 6/11 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl New York, NY (Top40 Charts) To celebrate the release of their sophomore album BROWN LEATHER out June 3 via Wendigo Productions NYC/Spaghetty Town Records, freewheeling New York rock band THE SWEET THINGS will perform a series of record release shows kicking off with a hometown gig at The Bowery Electric in NYC on the album's release date followed by stops in major cities including Nashville, Atlanta and Philadelphia. Full dates are listed below.Recorded with producer Matt Chiaravalle at the iconic FAME Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL (Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, and Wilson Pickett) with finishing touches added in NYC's Flux Studios and Mercy Sound, BROWN LEATHER is an 11-song sweet mix of twangin' bangin' country blues, bluesy country and Southern rock and roll that tells timeless tales that sound familiar yet fresh at the same time. BROWN LEATHER features founding members Dave Tierney (lead vocals, rhythm guitar) Sam Hariss (bass/vocals) alongside new members Tobin Dale (guitars) and Hector Lopez (drums) with a specially curated lineup of guest musicians including Rob Clores (The Black Crowes, Jesse Malin), Dave Eggar (Paul Simon, Patti Smith, Pete Seeger), Dana Athens (Jane Lee Hooker) and more.THE SWEET THINGS have shared two of the album's tracks so far—the potent title track "Brown Leather" and the bluesy, soulful ballad "Ya Know I Don't Mind"—both of which were accompanied with two successive music videos filmed by award-winning director Video Rahim (Mastodon, Blackberry Smoke).BROWN LEATHER Track listing:1. Brown Leather2. Ya Know I Don't Mind3. Ride It Home4. Keep On Movin'5. Ain't Got Enough Room (In My Heart)6. Cold Feet7. Familiar Face8. It Hurts Me Too9. Mentholated Blues10. Problematic Life11. SRide The River*Guest musicians include Rob Clores (piano & organ) - tracks 1-10, Brian Hurd (harmonica) - tracks 1, 8 & 9, Arno Hecht (saxophone) - tracks 1 & 6, Larry Etkin (trumpet) - tracks 1 & 6, Julie Acosta (trumpet) - track 7, Dave Eggar (cello) - track 5, Dana Athens (vocals) - tracks 1,4,5,6,8 & 10, Tessa Grady (vocals) - tracks 4 & 10, Liza Colby (vocals) - track 10, Audrey Wilson (vocals) - track 10, Dina Regine (vocals) - track 7, Kelley Swindall (vocals) - track 7 and Cid Scantelbury (vocals) - track 10.THE SWEET THINGS Record Release Show Dates:Friday, 6/3 - New York, NY @ The Bowery ElectricSaturday, 6/4 - Philadelphia, PA @ The FireFriday, 6/10 - Nashville, TN @ Eastside BowlSaturday, 6/11 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl



