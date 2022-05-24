Matt Koziol Shakes Up American Music Traditions On Debut Album 'Wildhorse'



koziol.lnk.to/wildhorse



With ten tracks all written and co-written by Koziol over the course of ten years, 'Wildhorse' is the result of a dynamic, yet timeless artist molded by the sounds of



"'Wildhorse' is almost ten years of my life put into ten songs," says Koziol. "I wrote it during peaks, valleys and transitions that were crucial to me being where I am now. I hope that listeners know they're not the only ones to experience those moments. Each song has walked me into a new chapter, and I'm so excited to finally have the album out in the world for people to hear. I hope listeners enjoy and take away from it, as much as I've put into it."



"I wrote 'Wildhorse' at four in the morning, standing in my kitchen," says Koziol. "It wasn't my best night, but it taught me a lot about myself. Earlier that night, I was driving home down the interstate, and it felt like I was on a horse that was taking me away from the struggle going on in my head. It felt like a John Wayne moment of riding off into the sunset."



Before embarking on a solo career, Koziol collaborated with artists including John Paul White, Joy Oladokun, Jimmie Allen, Charlie Worsham and others. On his debut album, he enlists co-writers including Steve Moakler (Dierks Bentley, Ashley Monroe), Rosi Golan (Christina Aguilera,



Koziol will join PLATINUM-selling country artist



'Wildhorse' tracklist:

*Produced by Matthew Odmark*

1. "Work All Day" (Matt Koziol & Samuel Lee)

2. "

3. "House to Build a Home" (Koziol)

4. "Loving You Loving Me" (Koziol, Adam Roth, Bill Delia, Tim Bruns)

5. "The Weight of It All" (Koziol & Logan Wall)

6. "Wildhorse" (Koziol)

7. "Before We Break It" (Koziol, Jimi Bell, Jonathan Sherwood)

8. "Leave a Little" (Koziol, Andrew Dixon, Rosi Golan)

9. "Hired Gun" (Koziol & Steve Moakler)

10. "This House" (Koziol)



Matt Koziol on Tour:

Thurs., Jun. 16 | American Legion | Nashville, TN

Thurs., Jun. 23 | Bottle & Cork | Dewey Beach, DE*

Fri., Jun. 24 | Jamestown Beach Event Park | Williamsburg, VA*

Sat., Jun. 25 | Dr. Pepper Park | Roanoke, VA*

*denotes shows opening for Kip Moore. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Matt Koziol showcases his irresistibly gritty vocals and guitar-slinging style of "warm, rock-leaning country" with his debut album 'Wildhorse.' Brooklyn Vegan says Koziol "sounds like someone who's studied decades of American musical traditions, but he knows how to subtly shake up those traditions too." 'Wildhorse' is available everywhere you can find music today (5.20) via RED Creative Records. Listen to the full album, here:koziol.lnk.to/wildhorseWith ten tracks all written and co-written by Koziol over the course of ten years, 'Wildhorse' is the result of a dynamic, yet timeless artist molded by the sounds of Chris Stapleton voice, Jason Isbell's guitar, The Rolling Stones' heavy grit and Elvis' stage presencet. Produced by Jars of Clay's Matthew Odmark, 'Wildhorse' is a metaphoric journey through heartbreak, self-discovery and healing. The simmering " Slow Burn " releases anger suppressed from an abrupt breakup, while "House To Build A Home" is a post-breakup reflection of a former promise of a white-picket-fenced future. "The Weight Of It All" describes a love that hangs on when times get tough, while "This House" closes the record with a moment of gratitude for the self-work Koziol has done to better himself following the lessons learned over these ten years."'Wildhorse' is almost ten years of my life put into ten songs," says Koziol. "I wrote it during peaks, valleys and transitions that were crucial to me being where I am now. I hope that listeners know they're not the only ones to experience those moments. Each song has walked me into a new chapter, and I'm so excited to finally have the album out in the world for people to hear. I hope listeners enjoy and take away from it, as much as I've put into it.""I wrote 'Wildhorse' at four in the morning, standing in my kitchen," says Koziol. "It wasn't my best night, but it taught me a lot about myself. Earlier that night, I was driving home down the interstate, and it felt like I was on a horse that was taking me away from the struggle going on in my head. It felt like a John Wayne moment of riding off into the sunset."Before embarking on a solo career, Koziol collaborated with artists including John Paul White, Joy Oladokun, Jimmie Allen, Charlie Worsham and others. On his debut album, he enlists co-writers including Steve Moakler (Dierks Bentley, Ashley Monroe), Rosi Golan (Christina Aguilera, Little Big Town, Natalie Hemby), Jimi Bell (Kip Moore, Brantley Gilbert) and more.Koziol will join PLATINUM-selling country artist Kip Moore for select dates on his 2022 tour. For a full list of upcoming shows and more information, visit mattkoziol.com.'Wildhorse' tracklist:*Produced by Matthew Odmark*1. "Work All Day" (Matt Koziol & Samuel Lee)2. " Slow Burn " (Koziol & Wes Harllee)3. "House to Build a Home" (Koziol)4. "Loving You Loving Me" (Koziol, Adam Roth, Bill Delia, Tim Bruns)5. "The Weight of It All" (Koziol & Logan Wall)6. "Wildhorse" (Koziol)7. "Before We Break It" (Koziol, Jimi Bell, Jonathan Sherwood)8. "Leave a Little" (Koziol, Andrew Dixon, Rosi Golan)9. "Hired Gun" (Koziol & Steve Moakler)10. "This House" (Koziol)Matt Koziol on Tour:Thurs., Jun. 16 | American Legion | Nashville, TNThurs., Jun. 23 | Bottle & Cork | Dewey Beach, DE*Fri., Jun. 24 | Jamestown Beach Event Park | Williamsburg, VA*Sat., Jun. 25 | Dr. Pepper Park | Roanoke, VA**denotes shows opening for Kip Moore.



