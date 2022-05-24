Meghan Patrick Shares Touching Tribute To Upcoming Nuptials With "My Left Hand"





For more information on Meghan Patrick, visit meghanpatrickmusic.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Just in time for wedding season, Riser House Records and Warner Canada artist Meghan Patrick is putting a rebellious twist on a traditional wedding tune with her latest release, "My Left Hand" - out today. Sure to be the first dance song of choice for all country couples walking down the aisle this year, the touching tune is already a fan-favorite, garnering more than 8.1 Million views on TikTok when the back-to-back CCMA Female Artist of the Year first previewed it in a video this past December.Written by Patrick alongside Heather Morgan and Thomas Salter, "My Left Hand" serves as a vulnerable, autobiographical moment for Patrick, as she'll soon be saying "I do" to fellow country hitmaker and fiancé, Mitchell Tenpenny. The track spotlights a softer side to the Canadian-bred singer, while also remaining true to Patrick's rough and rowdy, rebel roots through the tune's unexpected lyrical twists that wouldn't normally find their way into a wedding song."The idea for this song came to me when Mitchell and I first started seriously talking about getting married," Patrick explains. "As these chats continued, it became more real to me, and I started thinking about what it would be like to look down at my left hand and see a ring -- something that I knew would surely be the most special thing about my left hand yet. Most of the first verse is also a bit of a metaphor for who I was before him and the things that were most important to me before he came along. I've never been big on love songs, but getting engaged to my best friend was a moment too important to let pass without writing a song about it, and I think a lot of women can relate to this feeling."Announcing her engagement this past November, the 18x CMAOntario Award-winner has been busy planning her upcoming trip down the aisle, which is set to take place later this year, and she's looking forward to turning the page on a new chapter — not only in her love life, but also in her music."What I'm most excited for with this release is the chance to show my growth as a songwriter and really dive into a totally different side of me," Patrick adds. "Everyone knows I love a good break-up song or drinking anthem, but it's time to let fans see the more vulnerable Meghan, the one who's in love and ready to say 'I do.'"For more information on Meghan Patrick, visit meghanpatrickmusic.com.



