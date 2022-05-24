Doja Cat, Diplo, Maneskin, Eminem, Stevie Nicks & More Join Elvis Soundtrack

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
RCA Records is set to release the ELVIS Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
this summer for Baz Luhrmann's forthcoming film ELVIS, in theatres June 24th, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.
The lead single, Doja Cat's "Vegas," which incorporates "Hound Dog," was released on May 6.
It has also been announced that Kacey Musgraves
will sing "Can't Help Falling In Love
" and Maneskin
will sing "If I Can Dream." The soundtrack will also feature Eminem, Tame Impala, Stevie Nicks, Jack White, Cee Lo Green, Gary Clark Jr., Paravi, Pnau, Yola, Swae Lee, Diplo, and Jazmine Sullivan. Check out the complete lineup below:
ELVIS is an epic, big-screen spectacle from visionary filmmaker Baz Luhrmann
that explores the life and music of Elvis Presley
(Austin Butler) through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).
The soundtrack features Elvis's extraordinary body of work spanning the 1950s, 60s and 70s, while also celebrating his diverse musical influences and enduring impact on popular artists today.
Starring alongside Butler and Hanks, award-winning theatre actress Helen Thomson ("Top of the Lake: China Girl," "Rake") plays Elvis's mother, Gladys, Richard Roxburgh ("Moulin Rouge!" "Breath," "Hacksaw Ridge") portrays Elvis's father, Vernon, and DeJonge ("The Visit," "Stray Dolls") plays Priscilla. Luke Bracey ("Hacksaw Ridge," "Point Break") plays Jerry Schilling, Natasha Bassett ("Hail, Caesar!") plays Dixie Locke, David
Wenham ("The Lord of the Rings" Trilogy, "Lion," "300") plays Hank Snow, Kelvin
Harrison Jr. ("The Trial of the Chicago
7," "The High Note") plays B.B. King, Xavier Samuel ("Adore," "Love & Friendship," "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
") plays Scotty
Moore, and Kodi Smit-McPhee ("The Power of the Dog") plays Jimmie Rodgers Snow.
Also in the cast, Dacre Montgomery ("Stranger Things," "The Broken Heart
Gallery") plays TV director Steve Binder, alongside Australian actors Leon Ford ("Gallipoli," "The Pacific") as Tom Diskin, Kate Mulvany ("The Great Gatsby," "Hunters") as Marion Keisker, Gareth Davies ("Peter Rabbit," "Hunters") as Bones Howe, Charles Grounds ("Crazy Rich Asians," "Camp") as Billy Smith, Josh McConville ("Fantasy Island") as Sam Phillips, and Adam Dunn ("Home and Away") as Bill Black.
To play additional iconic musical artists in the film, Luhrmann cast singer/songwriter Yola as Sister Rosetta Tharpe, model Alton Mason
as Little
Richard, Austin, Texas
native Gary Clark Jr.
as Arthur Crudup, and artist Shonka Dukureh as Willie Mae "Big Mama" Thornton.
Oscar nominee Luhrmann ("The Great Gatsby," "Moulin Rouge!") directed from a screenplay by Baz Luhrmann
& Sam Bromell and Baz Luhrmann
& Craig
Pearce and Jeremy Doner, story by Baz Luhrmann
and Jeremy Doner. The film's producers are Luhrmann, Oscar winner Catherine Martin
("The Great Gatsby," "Moulin Rouge!"), Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss. Toby Emmerich, Courtenay Valenti and Kevin
McCormick executive produced.
The director's behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Mandy Walker ("Mulan," "Australia"), Oscar-winning production designer and costume designer Catherine Martin
("The Great Gatsby," "Moulin Rouge!"), production designer Karen
Murphy ("A Star Is Born"), editors Matt Villa ("The Great Gatsby," "Australia") and Jonathan Redmond ("The Great Gatsby"), Oscar-nominated visual effects supervisor Thomas
Wood ("Mad Max: Fury Road"), music supervisor Anton Monsted ("Australia," "Moulin Rouge!") and composer Elliott Wheeler ("The Get Down").
A Warner Bros. Pictures
Presentation, A Bazmark Production, A Jackal Group Production, A Baz Luhrmann
Film, "Elvis" will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It is set to release in theaters in North America
on June 24, 2022, and internationally beginning 22 June 2022.