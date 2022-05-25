Afropop Singer ZeXzy Shares New Single "Obsession"





With catchy melodies, an infectious hook and hypnotising silky-smooth vocals from featured artist Natasha Gartner, the track has all the right elements to be another hit for ZeXzy and proves just why he's one to watch. Speaking further on the new release, ZeXzy says, "I have always wanted to make a track about a girl who's obsessing over a guy. I had this experience where a girl in my class would stare at me non-stop, and my friends would tell me, 'look this girl never stops staring at you.'



"On one fateful day I left the class, and on my way back she had come out of the class, and in a desperate bid to not look at me, she got distracted from her walking pattern, tripped and fell into the gutter, and I had to quickly help her up. She was so embarrassed but the deed had been done. Now I always had that story in mind and kept it in my subconscious that I would make music out of this one day." "

www.instagram.com/mrzexzy New York, NY (Top40 Charts) One of the music scene's hottest new talents, ZeXzy has returned with his brand-new single, " Obsession ", which features Natasha Gartner. Born and raised in Benin City, Nigeria, and now based in Lagos, ZeXzy made his huge music debut only last year but has already firmly established himself as an artist with a huge future ahead. An independent artist, ZeXzy has quickly accumulated millions of streams, including two million streams on Spotify alone for last year's hit single "My Mind", and he looks set to reach even greater heights with new release " Obsession ".With catchy melodies, an infectious hook and hypnotising silky-smooth vocals from featured artist Natasha Gartner, the track has all the right elements to be another hit for ZeXzy and proves just why he's one to watch. Speaking further on the new release, ZeXzy says, "I have always wanted to make a track about a girl who's obsessing over a guy. I had this experience where a girl in my class would stare at me non-stop, and my friends would tell me, 'look this girl never stops staring at you.'"On one fateful day I left the class, and on my way back she had come out of the class, and in a desperate bid to not look at me, she got distracted from her walking pattern, tripped and fell into the gutter, and I had to quickly help her up. She was so embarrassed but the deed had been done. Now I always had that story in mind and kept it in my subconscious that I would make music out of this one day." " Obsession " is available to buy/stream now on all platforms: https://onerpm.link/194466020470.www.instagram.com/mrzexzy



