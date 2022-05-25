Marcus King Debuts Smoldering Single "Rescue Me," Premiered With American Songwriter





"'Rescue Me' cuts a little deeper than the rest for me." Marcus stated adding, "This song is a literal cry for help, one of the least metaphorical tracks on the record and a memory that's difficult to relive each night but is important to remember. This is also one of the first times I collaborated with our good friend, the amazingly talented artist/ writer Andrew Gabbard."

Accompanying the song release, King released a moody live video, created at Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound Studio, it features acclaimed musicians including Chris St. Hilaire on drums and Nick Movshon on bass. Watch it here: https://mk.lnk.to/rescuemevideo



The album was produced by Dan Auerbach and will be released August 26 on Rick Rubin's American Records/Republic Records. Pre-order available here: https://MK.lnk.to/youngblood



All hail to Marcus King. The 26-year-old Grammy nominated innovative songwriter and phenomenal performer. Soon to become rock royalty with the release of Young Blood, a timeless concoction of swaggering rock and supersonic soul, drawing on his most stadium sized rock influences. He is currently on a world tour with headline dates across the U.S and Europe and festivals, recently including Stagecoach.



Despite challenging personal circumstances, King has made his most accomplished work to date. One of his biggest fans, Dan Auerbach, exclaimed. "Music runs so deep in Marcus's blood he might not even realize how born to do this he is. He's the real deal."



King and Auerbach set out to capture the classic power trio sound, which was pioneered in the late 60s and 70s, with a distinct sonic triad of bass, drums, and guitar. The album was recorded at Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound Studio in Nashville summer 2021, with acclaimed musicians including Chris St. Hilaire on drums and Nick Movshon on bass. Songs were written by King and Auerbach in collaboration with legends from Desmond Child and Angelo Petraglia, noted for their work with bands from Aerosmith to Kings of Leon.



King has been an outlier from the very beginning. A fourth generation musician from Greenville, SC, who learned guitar at age 3 from his blues rock musician father Marvin King. He navigated troublesome school years to quickly become known as one of the most promising young artists of our time. He followed his breakout success with The Marcus King Band, with his Auerbach produced 2020 solo album debut, El Dorado. It garnered a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of "Best Americana Album" and critical praise from NPR to Rolling Stone. With unparalleled performance prowess and a dynamic live show, King has sold out historic venues from The Beacon to The Filmore. He has opened for Chris Stapleton, Greta Van Fleet, and Nathaniel Rateliff and graced the bills of Stagecoach, Fuji Rock, Rock Werchter and more. He also recently launched his own signature Orange guitar amplifier, the MK Ultra, which sold out before it even hit the stores.



King will continue to tear up the rulebook with the release Young Blood, redefining the route to modern rock stardom with a timeless sound and a singular voice, equal parts grease and grit, set to soon establish him as one of the most soulful vocalists of his generation.



"Marcus King Finds His Way Through the Haze on 'Rescue Me'" - American Songwriter

"'Hard Working Man' sounds as if it arrived in the year 2022 by way of a bitchin', time-traveling 1970 Camaro." - Rolling Stone Magazine

"Stomps the accelerator immediately, taking you back in time as King's tempered growl and guitar chops race around a Nashville dirt track." - NPR Music

"His music reveals an old soul" - The New York Times

"Bends genres to his vocals, which possess a soulful grit, not unlike freshly greased tires on a dirt road" - Vulture



Tracklisting:

It's Too Late

Lie Lie Lie

Rescue Me

Pain

Good and Gone

Blood On The Tracks

Hard Working Man

Aim High

Dark Cloud

Whisper

Blues Worse Than I Ever Had



TOUR DATES

APR 27 WED - Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay - San Diego, CA, United States

APR 29 FRI - Stagecoach 2022 - Indio, CA, United States

APR 30 SAT - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ, United States

MAY 1 SUN - Orpheum Theater - Flagstaff, AZ, United States

MAY 3 TUE -

MAY 6 FRI - Avalon Theatre - Grand Junction, CO, United States

MAY 7 SAT -

MAY 8 SUN - Aggie Theatre - Fort Collins, CO, United States - SOLD OUT

MAY 10 TUE - Pub Station - Billings, MT, United States

MAY 11 WED - Wilma Theatre - Missoula, MT, United States

MAY 13 FRI - The Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB, Canada

MAY 14 SAT - Midway

MAY 16 MON - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC, Canada

MAY 18 WED - Knitting Factory Concert House - Spokane, WA, United States

MAY 20 FRI - Knitting Factory Concert House - Boise, ID, United States

MAY 21 SAT - Border House at Crystal Bay - Crystal Bay, NV, United States

MAY 23 MON - Arcata Theatre Lounge - Arcata, CA, United States

MAY 24 TUE - Felton

MAY 27 FRI - BottleRock Napa Valley 2022 - Napa County, CA, United States

JUN 17 FRI - Azkena Rock Festival 2022 - Gasteiz / Vitoria, Spain

JUN 23 THU - Fairview Park - Dublin, Ireland*

JUN 25 SAT -

JUN 26 SUN - The

JUN 28 TUE - O2 Apollo Manchester - Manchester, United Kingdom*

JUN 29 WED - O2 Apollo Manchester - Manchester, United Kingdom*

JUN 30 THU - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom

JUL 3 SUN - Rockhal - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg

JUL 5 TUE - Oosterpoort - Groningen, Netherlands

JUL 6 WED - Cognac Blues Passions 2022 - Cognac, France

JUL 7 THU - Doornroosje - Nijmegen, Netherlands

JUL 8 FRI - North Sea Jazz Festival 2022 - Rotterdam, Netherlands

JUL 16 SAT - Wild Hare

JUL 27 WED - FloydFest 22- Heartbeat 2022 - Floyd, VA, United States

SEP 15 THU - Bourbon & Beyond 2022 - Louisville, KY, United States

*with Greta Van Fleet



GRAMMY Award-nominated artist, performer, and songwriter Marcus King was downright destined to play music. By eight-years-old, the fourth generation Greenville, SC native performed alongside pops, grandpa, and his uncles for the first time. Logging thousands of miles on the road as "The Marcus King Band," he established himself with unparalleled performance prowess and a dynamic live show. During 2020, he linked up with Dan Auerbach [The

