Paris Jackson Debuts New Sound With "Lighthouse"

paris recently lit up SXSW with her debut performance at the festival, landing looks from Billboard, The Recording Academy's Grammy U, and more. Back in 2020, she delivered her debut album, wilted, joined by collaborators Andy Hull and Robert McDowell of Manchester Orchestra. Upon arrival, it captured #1 on the iTunes US Alternative Albums Chart and incited the applause of NPR, Rolling Stone, Associated Press, Entertainment Weekly, E! News, People, NME, NYLON, Refinery29, WWD, and more. Additionally, she ignited late-night television with an emotionally charged rendition of "let down" on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!. paris remained prolific in 2021 with The Struts' collaboration "Low Key In Love," before sharing the lost EP as a surprise gift for her fans in early 2022. Now, paris jackson re-introduces herself with an honest and raw signature sound. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, actress, and activist paris jackson unveils her brand new single entitled "lighthouse" out now via Republic Records. "lighthouse" was produced by singer, songwriter, musician, and producer Butch Walker.The single is released alongside the official music video, which was inspired by the iconic video for Nirvana's "Sliver." In the video, paris pays homage with a photo of Kurt Cobain—a full circle moment to the original video.The song channels unbridled nineties rock energy as it harnesses the power of a classic alternative dynamic with a twist of its own. paris' hypnotic verses give way to a chantable chorus, "I can feel the lights go low, but I don't wanna let go now, maybe if I turn around you'll see me, and what you used to be," before a hummable guitar solo.On the song, paris says, "I continued to write about this same old heartbreak that 'wilted' is about. A lot of the new songs coming out are similar stories about the same person and heartbreak. I guess I'm just exploring different feelings. 'wilted' was a more melancholy record, and now I'm exploring more of the anger..."paris recently lit up SXSW with her debut performance at the festival, landing looks from Billboard, The Recording Academy's Grammy U, and more. Back in 2020, she delivered her debut album, wilted, joined by collaborators Andy Hull and Robert McDowell of Manchester Orchestra. Upon arrival, it captured #1 on the iTunes US Alternative Albums Chart and incited the applause of NPR, Rolling Stone, Associated Press, Entertainment Weekly, E! News, People, NME, NYLON, Refinery29, WWD, and more. Additionally, she ignited late-night television with an emotionally charged rendition of "let down" on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!. paris remained prolific in 2021 with The Struts' collaboration "Low Key In Love," before sharing the lost EP as a surprise gift for her fans in early 2022. Now, paris jackson re-introduces herself with an honest and raw signature sound.



