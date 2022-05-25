Art Rock Band Goon Shares Stunning "Angelnumber 1210"





Last Light On New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Your favorite band's favorite band, Goon just announced a new album today - Hour Of Green Evening is out July 15. Debuted on FADER and featuring synths by Spoon's Alex Fischel, first single "Angelnumber 1210" is a dreamy dew-soaked track well complemented by the stunning video shot on 16mm film, directed by Katie Neuhof (illuminati hotties) and featuring Al Menne from Great Grandpa / Pickleboy.Frontman Kenny Becker explains: "My wife has always had a fondness for the number 1210, we always notice it when it pops up, and she even has it tattooed. I love being open to patterns and numbers like that. I don't really believe that numbers have inherent prophetic meanings, but I do think they're interesting and powerful in a way that kinda suggests some order behind the chaos of everything."Goon began as Becker's Bandcamp solo project in 2015. Partisan Recordsreleased the band's first album Heaven is Humming, as well as EPs Happy Omen & Dusk of Punk, praised by NPR, Rolling Stone, Stereogum, BBC Radio, FADER, VICE, Los Angeles Times and more. After several band members departed for other jobs, cities, and life experiences, Becker recruited a new band - Andy Politoon drums, Dillon Peralta on guitar, and Tamara Simons on bass - and set about recording a second LP, Hour of Green Evening, in Glendale, CA with producer and engineer Phil Hartunian and Alex Fischel from Spoon who plays piano & synth on the record.Previously, Goon has worked with illuminati hotties & shared stages with Shame, Lucy Dacus and Grandaddy. Reggie Watts, Grizzly Bear's Ed Droste and others are big supporters. The band also just released a benefit EP in light of the Supreme Court's intent to strike down Roe v. Wade, featuring a cover of Pixies' "Snakes" (feat. illuminati hotties) and supported by Pitchfork & Stereogum, raising over $1,000 for Mississippi Reproductive Freedom Fund.The evolution of Goon has come to full fruition on Hour of Green Evening. It's the band's most complete statement, engaging all aspects of their sound to stunning effect. The record conjures the nighttime suburban world of Becker's youth, a mix of concrete and cookie-cutter homes with the lush beauty of California landscapes. The album's world is populated by people dreaming, sleeping and waking, existing in that in-between space of the nighttime world. Plant references abound, from the "hydrangea lawns" of "Last Light On," the "eucalyptus wall" of "Wavy Maze," the oleander in the hypnotic "Lyra," all swirling together in an endless suburban gloaming.It's a record of melodic richness and finely textured production, slipping easily between heavy guitars and glimmering vocals, a fullness that comforts but never overwhelms. The songs have a melancholy to them, but they never succumb to hopelessness, knowing at the heart of the darkest night there is still light, goodness, and maybe even someone else there to help you wander through.Hour Of Green Evening Tracklisting:Pink and OrangeAngelnumber 1210Another WindowBuffaloWavy MazeEmily SaysBend BackMaple DawnOchreLyraLast Light On



