Mapache Weld A Cosmic Cluster Of Sounds On Summery Love Song "Light My Fire"

"There are tales of hammock swung afternoons that feel flush with melodies traded back and forth like pot-luck parcels. Seems like if you're looking for a bit of relief right about now, this is a damn sure bet." - Raven Sings The Blues. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, the California-based folk-rock duo Mapache - comprised of longtime best friends Sam Blasucci and Clay Finch - share their latest preview of forthcoming record Roscoe's Dream (out June 10th on Innovative Leisure/Calico Discos), "Light My Fire," a cosmic cluster of unsuspecting, delicate sounds that feel like a smoldering daydream, a slow morning, or the sweet beginnings of a forever love.Atop the warm bounce of a perfectly saturated guitar, " Light My Fire " shines with bright strums of a campfire steel string, the rapid picking of an old world balalaika, and effortless harmonies. As the track gently transports its listeners to sun-soaked days flushed with summer love, " Light My Fire " reminds us that all we have for certain is the present moment.Having honed their distinct folk-western musicality on 2020's From Liberty Street — which UNCUT deemed "quintessentially laid-back" and NPR Music praised for having "a groove so strong you can basically hear the sunshine" — Roscoe's Dream proves that Blasucci and Finch's chemistry, cultivated since they were young schoolmates, is alchemic.Their refined yet casual virtuosity shines in an all-new, full band setup — making Roscoe's Dream the most definitively Mapache album yet. "Roscoe's Dream drips with escapist charm," says Mojo in an all new four star review, while Shindig praises the duo as "wayfaring strangers with a penchant for evoking beloved sounds and moods of the past, Mapache have matured into an entity with its own accomplished sound."Recent single "Tend Your Garden" is a whispered ode to longing and the painfully slow process of falling in love.Roscoe's Dream follow's last year's 3, a lovingly crafted collection of covers that includes adventurous recreations of classics by Stevie Wonder and Sade. Mapache will be hitting the road for a string of California shows this May and June — full dates below.Upcoming Mapache Shows:6/15 - Costa Mesa - Wayfarer6/18 - Bolinas - Smiley's Tavern6/19 - Sacramento - Harlows6/21 - Albany - Ivy Room6/22 - Sonoma - Sebastiani Theater6/23 - Nevada City - Crazy Horse Saloon6/25 - Chico - Duffys7/12 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel7/13 - Tuscon, AZ - Hotel Congress Plaza7/15 - Fort Collins, CO - The Aggie7/16 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall7/17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Commonwealth Room7/19 - Boise, ID - Neurolux7/21 - Seattle, WA - Sunset7/22 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge7/23 - Vancouver, BC - Wise7/24 - Eugene, OR - Sessions Music Hall7/26 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel7/28 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriets7/29 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon7/30 - Los Angeles, CA - ZebulonRoscoe's Dream TracklistI Love My DogThey Don't Know At the BeachMan And WomanAsi Es La Vida Pearl To The SwinePolishing A BandDianaNicoletteLight My FireFar Out of Ear ShotTend Your GardenThe GardenFeel So YoungTell HimCasas De SueñosKaua'i BeautyLove Can't Hold MeRoscoes DreamPraise For Mapache and From Liberty Street:"A groove so strong you can basically hear the sunshine." - NPR Music"If the Everly Brothers cruised back from a high desert road trip and landed at County Line beach and cracked a beer to watch the sunset - you'd have these guys...Mapache's chemistry is undeniable and their creative circle seems to be flourishing." - KCRW"Quintessentially laid-back. This is Sunday morning music, best experienced within walking distance of Big Sur or Joshua Tree." - UNCUT"Medicine for the soul." - Shindig"Angelic harmonies weaving somewhere between traditional folk and modern cosmic country music. These songs are inspired by everything from Mexican boleros, to Bakersfield twang, to lonesome cowboy campfire tunes." - FLOOD"Cosmic California Country." - THE CURRENT"The West Coast Pop Americana brainchild of Clay Finch and Sam Blasucci, have merged their influences of folk, psychedelic, cowboy, and Latin rhythm to invent their unique blend of heartfelt soundscapes." - FLAUNT"Mapache presents its songs with earnestness and compassion. And in these times, when social distancing is a necessity and life with a pandemic becomes the new normal, we could all use a little more warmth, earnestness, and compassion in our lives." - No Depression"Preternatural harmonies...Their music smolders rather than blazes, but that's the point." - Buzzbands.la"From Liberty Street pulls the listener in and demands attention." - The Aquarian"There are tales of hammock swung afternoons that feel flush with melodies traded back and forth like pot-luck parcels. Seems like if you're looking for a bit of relief right about now, this is a damn sure bet." - Raven Sings The Blues.



