Mapache Weld A Cosmic Cluster Of Sounds On Summery Love Song "Light My Fire"

Today, the California-based folk-rock duo Mapache - comprised of longtime best friends Sam Blasucci and Clay Finch
- share their latest preview of forthcoming record Roscoe's Dream
(out June 10th on Innovative Leisure/Calico Discos), "Light My Fire," a cosmic cluster of unsuspecting, delicate sounds that feel like a smoldering daydream, a slow morning, or the sweet beginnings of a forever love.
Atop the warm bounce of a perfectly saturated guitar, "Light My Fire
" shines with bright strums of a campfire steel string, the rapid picking of an old world balalaika, and effortless harmonies. As the track gently transports its listeners to sun-soaked days flushed with summer love, "Light My Fire
" reminds us that all we have for certain is the present moment.
Having honed their distinct folk-western musicality on 2020's From Liberty
Street — which UNCUT deemed "quintessentially laid-back" and NPR Music
praised for having "a groove so strong you can basically hear the sunshine" — Roscoe's Dream
proves that Blasucci and Finch's chemistry, cultivated since they were young schoolmates, is alchemic.
Their refined yet casual virtuosity shines in an all-new, full band setup — making Roscoe's Dream
the most definitively Mapache album yet. "Roscoe's Dream
drips with escapist charm," says Mojo in an all new four star review, while Shindig praises the duo as "wayfaring strangers with a penchant for evoking beloved sounds and moods of the past, Mapache have matured into an entity with its own accomplished sound."
Recent single "Tend Your Garden" is a whispered ode to longing and the painfully slow process of falling in love.
Roscoe's Dream
follow's last year's 3, a lovingly crafted collection of covers that includes adventurous recreations of classics by Stevie Wonder
and Sade. Mapache will be hitting the road for a string of California shows this May and June — full dates below.
Upcoming Mapache Shows:
6/15 - Costa Mesa - Wayfarer
6/18 - Bolinas - Smiley's Tavern
6/19 - Sacramento - Harlows
6/21 - Albany - Ivy Room
6/22 - Sonoma - Sebastiani Theater
6/23 - Nevada City - Crazy Horse Saloon
6/25 - Chico
- Duffys
7/12 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel
7/13 - Tuscon, AZ - Hotel Congress Plaza
7/15 - Fort Collins, CO - The Aggie
7/16 - Denver, CO - Globe
Hall
7/17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Commonwealth Room
7/19 - Boise, ID - Neurolux
7/21 - Seattle, WA - Sunset
7/22 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
7/23 - Vancouver, BC - Wise
7/24 - Eugene, OR - Sessions Music
Hall
7/26 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
7/28 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriets
7/29 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon
7/30 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon
Roscoe's Dream
Tracklist
I Love My Dog
They Don't Know At the Beach
Man And Woman
Asi Es La Vida
Pearl
To The Swine
Polishing A Band
Diana
Nicolette
Light My Fire
Far Out of Ear Shot
Tend Your Garden
The Garden
Feel So Young
Tell Him
Casas De Sueños
Kaua'i Beauty
Love Can't Hold Me
Roscoes Dream
Praise For Mapache and From Liberty
Street:
"A groove so strong you can basically hear the sunshine." - NPR Music
"If the Everly Brothers
cruised back from a high desert road trip and landed at County Line beach and cracked a beer to watch the sunset - you'd have these guys...Mapache's chemistry is undeniable and their creative circle seems to be flourishing." - KCRW
"Quintessentially laid-back. This is Sunday morning music, best experienced within walking distance of Big Sur or Joshua Tree." - UNCUT
"Medicine for the soul." - Shindig
"Angelic harmonies weaving somewhere between traditional folk and modern cosmic country music. These songs are inspired by everything from Mexican boleros, to Bakersfield twang, to lonesome cowboy campfire tunes." - FLOOD
"Cosmic California Country." - THE CURRENT
"The West Coast Pop Americana brainchild of Clay Finch
and Sam Blasucci, have merged their influences of folk, psychedelic, cowboy, and Latin rhythm to invent their unique blend of heartfelt soundscapes." - FLAUNT
"Mapache presents its songs with earnestness and compassion. And in these times, when social distancing is a necessity and life with a pandemic becomes the new normal, we could all use a little more warmth, earnestness, and compassion in our lives." - No Depression
"Preternatural harmonies...Their music smolders rather than blazes, but that's the point." - Buzzbands.la
"From Liberty
Street pulls the listener in and demands attention." - The Aquarian
"There are tales of hammock swung afternoons that feel flush with melodies traded back and forth like pot-luck parcels. Seems like if you're looking for a bit of relief right about now, this is a damn sure bet." - Raven Sings The Blues.