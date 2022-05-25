The Libertines 'What A Waster' Get 20th Anniversary Seven-Inch Repressing





Part calling card from the stars, part postcard from the gutter, What A Waster dropped you straight in the middle of the energy and chaos that surged through the lives of Pete'n'Carl'n'Gary'n'John. It wasn't a song to help you get your bearing with a new band, it was a clarion call that made you realise The



Produced by Bernard Butler What A Waster came out of the blocks at full pelt, but there was a preciseness and a thought behind its ramshackle charms. Twenty years on from its release, The Libertines' opening salvo retains a freshness that is as much down to its wisdom beyond its years as it is the youthful exuberance it inspired.



Available for the first time, the live recordings of What A Waster and I Get Along from the ICA show capture the first fruits of a band destined to make a long and enduring impression.



The single and digital EP will be released on 3 June 2022.



Stay tuned for Up The Bracket anniversary releases…



7" WHAT A WASTER - BLACK VINYL

A-side - What A Waster

B-side - I Get Along



LIVE FROM THE ICA RT0350 (DIGITAL ONLY)

1. What A Waster - Live

2. I Get Along - Live

3. What A Waster - Single Version



As previously announced The



JUNE

SAT 4th Plymouth 1 Big Summer

SAT 11th Newcastle Rock & Roll Circus

THU 30th Bristol O2 Academy



JULY

FRI 1st Manchester Castlefield Bowl

SAT 23rd London OVO Wembley Arena



AUGUST

FRI 5th Cardiff Bute Park

SAT 6th Bingley Bingley Weekender

MON 8th Edinburgh O2 Academy

SUN 28th Portsmouth Victorious Festival



SEPTEMBER

