The Libertines 'What A Waster' Get 20th Anniversary Seven-Inch Repressing

To mark its 20th anniversary, The Libertines' era-defining debut What A Waster is being re-pressed on seven-inch single (backed by original b-side I Get Along), while the new What A Waster Live From The ICA EP will be made available on streaming services. This digital only edition features live versions of What A Waster and I Get Along recorded during the band's legendary show at the iconic venue just up the road from Buckingham Palace on the original day of release, 3rd June 2002.
Part calling card from the stars, part postcard from the gutter, What A Waster dropped you straight in the middle of the energy and chaos that surged through the lives of Pete'n'Carl'n'Gary'n'John. It wasn't a song to help you get your bearing with a new band, it was a clarion call that made you realise The Libertines
would become your whole world.
Produced by Bernard Butler What A Waster came out of the blocks at full pelt, but there was a preciseness and a thought behind its ramshackle charms. Twenty years on from its release, The Libertines' opening salvo retains a freshness that is as much down to its wisdom beyond its years as it is the youthful exuberance it inspired.
Available for the first time, the live recordings of What A Waster and I Get Along from the ICA show capture the first fruits of a band destined to make a long and enduring impression.
The single and digital EP will be released on 3 June 2022.
Stay tuned for Up The Bracket anniversary releases…
7" WHAT A WASTER - BLACK VINYL
A-side - What A Waster
B-side - I Get Along
LIVE FROM THE ICA RT0350 (DIGITAL ONLY)
1. What A Waster - Live
2. I Get Along - Live
3. What A Waster - Single Version
As previously announced The Libertines
will be playing the following UK shows and festivals this summer:
JUNE
SAT 4th Plymouth 1 Big Summer
SAT 11th Newcastle Rock & Roll Circus
THU 30th Bristol O2 Academy
JULY
FRI 1st Manchester Castlefield Bowl
SAT 23rd London OVO Wembley Arena
AUGUST
FRI 5th Cardiff Bute Park
SAT 6th Bingley Bingley Weekender
MON 8th Edinburgh O2 Academy
SUN 28th Portsmouth Victorious Festival
SEPTEMBER
FRI 2nd Coventry Godiva Festival