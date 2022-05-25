Sting, Black Eyed Peas, Pitbull, Stone Temple Pilots, Mod Sun & More To Particpate In Atlantis Concert For Earth









Featured organizations include Re:wild, Sea Legacy, Blue Azores, The Ocean Cleanup, Innerspace, Juccce, The White Feather Foundation-founded by Concert for Earth Ambassador Julian Lennon, Grounded, Earth Uprising- founded by Concert for Earth Ambassador Alexandria Villaseñor, Earth Percent and more.



The event will inspire individuals to take action and become Rockstars for Earth themselves. Select artist performances will be livestreamed worldwide for free on Saturday, July 23rd via Veeps: here. In-person tickets are available to those local to the Azores here.



The zero- to low emission hybrid event is financially made possible by Atlantis Entertainment co-founder, Steven Schuurman. Any remaining carbon emissions from the event will be calculated, reduced, and where possible removed with support from A Greener Festival (AGF), a not-for-profit company committed to helping events, festivals and venues around the world become more sustainable and to reduce environmental impacts.



"Nature is the true headliner at the Atlantis Concert for the Earth," said will.i.am of



"Biodiversity, from wildlife to ecosystems, underpins the existence of life on Earth," said Wes Sechrest, chief scientist and CEO of participating partner Re:wild. "We are excited to be a part of Concert for Earth, a celebration of the symphony of life on our unique planet and an invitation to come together to protect and restore nature for the benefit of biodiversity, the climate, and all of us".



To spread the message of conservation and celebrate the inspirational stories and work of the Rockstars of Conservation, Atlantis Concert for Earth will be livestreamed via Veeps, a premium concert streaming service, for free to people worldwide. Viewers can access the content on Veeps.com or via the Veeps app on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, and Android. The livestream will be executive produced by Fortress Entertainment Group.



Embracing Concert for Earth's inclusive mission to create awareness, educate and inspire action, there will be a 'Click to Donate' option during the livestream. 100% of donations from viewers will go directly to supporting the inspirational, solution-driven work of the festival's conservation partners.

"I love Concert for Earth's inclusive mission of finding balance with our planet and leaning into our passions and superpowers to inspire people to become Rockstars For Earth! The world is changed by our actions and not our opinions," said Nicole Scherzinger



Atlantis Concert for Earth is taking place in Sete Cidades, in Azores, Portugal. The pristine venue is a natural amphitheater, nestled along two lakes inside an ancient volcano crater. With breathtaking 360-degree views, Atlantis Concert for Earth is the only concert for planet Earth with a location as visually stunning as this ecologically rich setting.



Atlantis Concert for Earth was created by Atlantis Entertainment, a full-service media, tv & film production company and record label founded by some of the most successful names in the music, film & television and tech industries, who also share a passion for conservation.



The event was conceptualized by Atlantis Entertainment CEO and co-founder Nuno Bettencourt, an Azorean-born and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum artist, songwriter and producer known for his work with Extreme, Rihanna, Robert Palmer, Perry Ferrell and



With an all-star lineup booked by music industry veteran and talent booker, Scott Igoe, the concert will make "Earth the Headliner" by inspiring action and hope to bring humans back into balance with Earth.

"These days, words Climate and Climate Crisis trigger so many different emotions from all walks of life," said Bettencourt, who has been working for over a decade to bring Concert For Earth to fruition. "It shouldn't matter who you voted for, we don't judge what your political color is internationally or, here in the U.S. if you are Republican, Democrat, Black, white, Hispanic, rich or poor. Because whatever we are, whether we like it or not, we share the same air, the same water and the same soil.



