Soulful Duo Elis Noa Share 'Mad About You' Single

[ELIS NOA's] "Debut album is an empowering and captivating neo-soul and R'n'B record." - New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Elegant soulful duo ELIS NOA released their single, 'Mad About You' on the 20th of May. The single is taken from their sophomore album, I Was Just About To Leave which will be released on the 27th of May via Las Vegas Records. The pair previously worked with Marco Kleebauer (Leyya and Bilderbuch) as well as Max Walch (Left Boy and Bilderbuch) and performed across Europe. In total, ELIS NOA have earned over 1.4 million plays across platforms with support from well-known international publications including Tonspion, NBHAP, Glamglare, Metal Magazine, Music Export and Everything Is Noise to name a few as well as MrSuicideSheep, FM4 and Oe1.The duo is comprised of Aaron and Elisa who are both currently based in Vienna, Austria. The pair met during their time at the Jazz Department of Vienna's Music University. Together, ELIS NOA have released two EPs, High EP and Love Letters as well as their successful debut LP, What Do You Desire? ELIS NOA's sound ranges from pop to contemporary RnB, all the way to future soul. ELIS NOA take inspiration from the works of Emilie Nicolas, Jacob Banks, Jordan Rakei, Frank Ocean, Jazmine Sullivan and Oliver Malcolm. However, their own sound draws parallels to the likes of Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Jordan Rakei and Jacob Banks.Within the sombre realities lies an undiscovered romanticism that ELIS NOA explore with grace. Delving into bittersweet symphonies, 'Mad About You' presents an ethereal femininity that twists and warps with emotions, leaving the listener entangled in the lyrics and orchestral backing vocals. Elisa tells us the meaning behind the single: "As we wandered through the very different stages of letting go, 'Mad About You' is a moment of anger and disappointment. I felt misunderstood, left out and pushed away. It is also a crucial song and turning point inside the album. While writing, I understood that all anger and disappointment really were an expression of myself, responding to inner insecurities and expectations. I realised that my feelings belonged to me and were my responsibility. How somebody makes you feel has a lot to do with yourself and very little with the other.""The new song from the musical duo Elis Noa, Weights is about indecisiveness and struggle. A theme in which sadness and hope are found in a perfect sound balance." - Metal Magazine"A beguiling voice, atmospheric soundscapes, piano tones that appear out of nowhere, until finally timidly gentle beats slide under the synthesizer." - FM4"The lyrics of the Viennese duo are characterized by ruthless openness and disarming honesty towards others, but also towards themselves and their own desires."- Top40-Charts.com"Once again, the two musicians lead their listeners deep into their inner world and invite them to make connections to their own stories and feelings." - Tonspion[On 'Make Me Think Of You'] "The song is full of a yearning melancholy that is reflected in the video" - Glamglare"A beguiling voice, atmospheric sound surfaces, piano sounds that appear out of nowhere, until finally timidly soft beats push themselves under the synthesizers." - Music Export[ELIS NOA's] "Debut album is an empowering and captivating neo-soul and R'n'B record." - Everything Is Noise.



