Former Member Of Blue Oyster Cult Joe Bouchard Releases Second Single "In The Golden Age" From His Forthcoming Album American Rocker

www.dekoentertainment.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Joe Bouchard is best known as a former member of Blue Öyster Cult. The original lineup sold millions of albums for Columbia Records, with such classic songs as "(Don't Fear) the Reaper" and the #1 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart "Burning for You." He contributed to songwriting and lead vocals on some of their greatest songs, such as "Hot Rails to Hell".Bouchard releases his second single "In the Golden Age," from the forthcoming album American Rocker due out on June 3 through his brother's (Albert Bouchard) and his imprint Rockheart Records and Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music Group). Joe had this to say about the release, " 'In the Golden Age' is a high energy rocker that sets the pace for the entire album. The song started out inspired by the old '60s TV show Route 66. I updated the theme to be about the early shows of Blue Öyster Cult when we began playing big shows on the West Coast of the U.S. Yes, my life in the '70s was an endless highway with adventures at every turn. Ya dig? It was all good and exciting!"View and listen here: https://youtu.be/p7dA51-COZMThe new album American Rocker sees the return of Mickey Curry (Bryan Adams, Hall and Oates, Alice Cooper) on drums, and sees Bouchard taking a look back at the heyday of the '70's with BÖC on tracks like "In the Golden Age," and "Rocket to Fame." As Joe states, "American Rocker is a musical journey of my life as a rock star. I feel lucky to live a life of music, and to be fulfilling my wildest dreams." Joe Bouchard will be joining his brother, Albert Bouchard, for select shows in North America and their first ever Bouchard Brothers UK Tour this summer.UK TourAugust 9: Glasgow (Hard Rock Café)August 10: Edninburgh (Bannermans)August 11: Blackpool (Waterloo)August 12: London (Underworld) w/AngelAugust 14: Nuneaton (Queen's Hall)August 15: Hull (Wrecking Ball)August 17: Newcastle (Trillians) w/AngelAugust 18: Stoke (Eleven)Pick up the new album American Rocker and other Joe Bouchard merch via https://tinyurl.com/y937dqoeProduct Includes:One (1) American Rocker CDOne (1) 12-page Autographed Expanded Booklet with Exclusive Photos, Lyrics, Recording InfoOne (1) American Rocker T-ShirtAmerican Rocker Tracklist:01. "My Way is the Highway"02. "In the Golden Age"03. "Deadly Kisses"04. "Love Out of Thin Air"05. "Off Season Hotel"06. "Hounds of Hell"07. "Conspiracy"08. "Rocket to Fame"09. "The Devil's in the Details"10. "Katherine"11. "Hey There Suzi Dear"www.joebouchard.comwww.dekoentertainment.com



