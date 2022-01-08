Acclaimed So Cal Math Rock Duo Standards Debut Pop-Inspired New Single "Smile" Off Upcoming LP "Fruit Town" Out July 22, 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Led by exuberant guitarist Marcos Mena, standards is a math rock duo all of its own. Rounded out by Cam Mitchell on drums, the pair boast a fruitful combination of musical chops and catchy guitar-driven melodies.
For almost five years, their instrumental compositions have captivated audiences all over the world as well as in their hometown of Los Angeles, California.
standards ebullient songwriting is the true source of their popularity among guitar-music fans, who laud the duo for their uniquely danceable brand of complex instrumental rock. Since the group's inception in late 2017, standards have released a series of EPs, the 2020 full-length 'Fruit Island', and have played shows with the likes of Polyphia, Covet, and Delta Sleep.
Proclaimed as "an interesting, new talent" by Guitar World Magazine, standards is poised to have their biggest year yet after signing with indie label Wax Bodega, as well as embarking on their second European tour.
The duo has just released a new single titled "Smile," with a new full-length LP 'Fruit Town' coming on July 22.
Of the track and companion music video, Marcos says, ""Smile
" is an energetic, pop-inspired single full of tasteful guitars and flashy drums. Displaying melodic guitar chops and flashy drums in the center of a circular track, the video radiates the energy of a live show with the minimalistic aesthetic that standards has become known for."
Stream "Smile
" here: https://lnk.to/fruit-town.
Watch the music video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QXVaMUL7Kyc.
Pre-order the upcoming album 'Fruit Town' here: https://www.waxbodega.com
Standards has also announced dates for the 'Fruit Town Tour,' which kicks off on July 21 at San Diego, CA's Soda Bar and runs through August 24, with direct support from Glacier Veins (Equal Vision Records). See dates below. Tickets available here: https://tourlink.to/fruit-town-tour.
As standards enters this new chapter, there is little doubt that they will continue to defy expectations of what an instrumental rock duo is capable of.
- ""Smile
" sees standards tap into the poppier side of their progressive repertoire. Consistent with the rest of (their) output, it's hooky as hell - and we're always down for virtuosity you can dance to."- Guitar World
- "Is Marcos Mena the best guitarist in indie rock?"- 48 Hills
- "Feel-good math rock guitar melodies atop rolling percussion with warped rhythmic tweaks. In other words, the best type of math rock."- Fecking Bahamas
- "The sonic equivalent of a healthy and refreshing summer salad."- Frontrunner Magazine
Tour Dates - Direct support from Glacier Veins:
07/21/2022 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
07/22/2022 - San Francisco, CA @ The Knockout
07/24/2022 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel
Lounge
07/26/2022 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom
07/27/2022 - Houston, TX @ Eighteen Ten Ojeman
07/28/2022 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
07/31/2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
08/01/2022 - Nashville, TN @ The End
08/03/2022 - Washington, DC @ DC9
08/04/2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy
08/05/2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland
08/06/2022 - New Haven, CT @ The State
House
08/08/2022 - Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dee's
08/09/2022 - Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar
08/10/2022 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
08/11/2022 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
08/12/2022 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray
Arcade
08/13/2022 - St. Paul, MN @ The Treasury
08/15/2022 - Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast
08/16/2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Loading Dock
08/18/2022 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project
08/19/2022 - Portland, OR @ Holocene
08/21/2022 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield
08/24/2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid
www.standards-band.com
www.facebook.com/wearestandards
www.instagram.com/wearestandards
https://twitter.com/wearestandards