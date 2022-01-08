Acclaimed So Cal Math Rock Duo Standards Debut Pop-Inspired New Single "Smile" Off Upcoming LP "Fruit Town" Out July 22, 2022





For almost five years, their instrumental compositions have captivated audiences all over the world as well as in their hometown of Los Angeles, California.



standards ebullient songwriting is the true source of their popularity among guitar-music fans, who laud the duo for their uniquely danceable brand of complex instrumental rock. Since the group's inception in late 2017, standards have released a series of EPs, the 2020 full-length 'Fruit Island', and have played shows with the likes of Polyphia, Covet, and Delta Sleep.



Proclaimed as "an interesting, new talent" by Guitar World Magazine, standards is poised to have their biggest year yet after signing with indie label Wax Bodega, as well as embarking on their second European tour.



The duo has just released a new single titled "Smile," with a new full-length LP 'Fruit Town' coming on July 22.



Of the track and companion music video, Marcos says, ""

Stream "

Watch the music video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QXVaMUL7Kyc.

Pre-order the upcoming album 'Fruit Town' here: https://www.waxbodega.com



Standards has also announced dates for the 'Fruit Town Tour,' which kicks off on July 21 at San Diego, CA's Soda Bar and runs through August 24, with direct support from Glacier Veins (Equal Vision Records). See dates below. Tickets available here: https://tourlink.to/fruit-town-tour.

As standards enters this new chapter, there is little doubt that they will continue to defy expectations of what an instrumental rock duo is capable of.



- ""

- "Is Marcos Mena the best guitarist in indie rock?"- 48 Hills

- "Feel-good math rock guitar melodies atop rolling percussion with warped rhythmic tweaks. In other words, the best type of math rock."- Fecking Bahamas

- "The sonic equivalent of a healthy and refreshing summer salad."- Frontrunner Magazine



Tour Dates - Direct support from Glacier Veins:

07/21/2022 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

07/22/2022 - San Francisco, CA @ The Knockout

07/24/2022 - Phoenix, AZ @

07/26/2022 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom

07/27/2022 - Houston, TX @ Eighteen Ten Ojeman

07/28/2022 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

07/31/2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

08/01/2022 - Nashville, TN @ The End

08/03/2022 - Washington, DC @ DC9

08/04/2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy

08/05/2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland

08/06/2022 - New Haven, CT @ The

08/08/2022 - Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dee's

08/09/2022 - Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

08/10/2022 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

08/11/2022 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

08/12/2022 - Milwaukee, WI @

08/13/2022 - St. Paul, MN @ The Treasury

08/15/2022 - Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast

08/16/2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Loading Dock

08/18/2022 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

08/19/2022 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

08/21/2022 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield

08/24/2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid



www.standards-band.com

www.facebook.com/wearestandards

www.instagram.com/wearestandards

https://twitter.com/wearestandards New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Led by exuberant guitarist Marcos Mena, standards is a math rock duo all of its own. Rounded out by Cam Mitchell on drums, the pair boast a fruitful combination of musical chops and catchy guitar-driven melodies.For almost five years, their instrumental compositions have captivated audiences all over the world as well as in their hometown of Los Angeles, California.standards ebullient songwriting is the true source of their popularity among guitar-music fans, who laud the duo for their uniquely danceable brand of complex instrumental rock. Since the group's inception in late 2017, standards have released a series of EPs, the 2020 full-length 'Fruit Island', and have played shows with the likes of Polyphia, Covet, and Delta Sleep.Proclaimed as "an interesting, new talent" by Guitar World Magazine, standards is poised to have their biggest year yet after signing with indie label Wax Bodega, as well as embarking on their second European tour.The duo has just released a new single titled "Smile," with a new full-length LP 'Fruit Town' coming on July 22.Of the track and companion music video, Marcos says, "" Smile " is an energetic, pop-inspired single full of tasteful guitars and flashy drums. Displaying melodic guitar chops and flashy drums in the center of a circular track, the video radiates the energy of a live show with the minimalistic aesthetic that standards has become known for."Stream " Smile " here: https://lnk.to/fruit-town.Watch the music video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QXVaMUL7Kyc.Pre-order the upcoming album 'Fruit Town' here: https://www.waxbodega.comStandards has also announced dates for the 'Fruit Town Tour,' which kicks off on July 21 at San Diego, CA's Soda Bar and runs through August 24, with direct support from Glacier Veins (Equal Vision Records). See dates below. Tickets available here: https://tourlink.to/fruit-town-tour.As standards enters this new chapter, there is little doubt that they will continue to defy expectations of what an instrumental rock duo is capable of.- "" Smile " sees standards tap into the poppier side of their progressive repertoire. Consistent with the rest of (their) output, it's hooky as hell - and we're always down for virtuosity you can dance to."- Guitar World- "Is Marcos Mena the best guitarist in indie rock?"- 48 Hills- "Feel-good math rock guitar melodies atop rolling percussion with warped rhythmic tweaks. In other words, the best type of math rock."- Fecking Bahamas- "The sonic equivalent of a healthy and refreshing summer salad."- Frontrunner MagazineTour Dates - Direct support from Glacier Veins:07/21/2022 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar07/22/2022 - San Francisco, CA @ The Knockout07/24/2022 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge07/26/2022 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom07/27/2022 - Houston, TX @ Eighteen Ten Ojeman07/28/2022 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa07/31/2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade08/01/2022 - Nashville, TN @ The End08/03/2022 - Washington, DC @ DC908/04/2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy08/05/2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland08/06/2022 - New Haven, CT @ The State House08/08/2022 - Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dee's08/09/2022 - Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar08/10/2022 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary08/11/2022 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen08/12/2022 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade08/13/2022 - St. Paul, MN @ The Treasury08/15/2022 - Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast08/16/2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Loading Dock08/18/2022 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project08/19/2022 - Portland, OR @ Holocene08/21/2022 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield08/24/2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Cidwww.standards-band.comwww.facebook.com/wearestandardswww.instagram.com/wearestandardshttps://twitter.com/wearestandards



