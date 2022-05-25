Sweden's Omni Of Halos Release Debut EP 'Care Free'





https://www.instagram.com/omni_of_halos/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Care Free" is the debut EP by Swedish alternative rock group Omni of Halos. A 4 track explosion of noisy pop music derived from skewed, guitar-driven melodies, topped with the rich sounds of pedal steel.Starting out as a solo project of former Division of Laura Lee- member and current Omni of Halos- guitarist/singer Henrik Hjelt Röstberg, "Care Free" quickly grew from a simple bedroom project to something much bigger."The EP came out of the angst of not writing anything for 20 years. After I started, it all went out of control. I recorded some demos, shared them with former bandmates, and we soon decided to form a band and do a proper studio recording."The EP was recorded and produced by Division of Laura Lee- member Per Stålberg in Welfare Studios. For the mixing , Henrik reached out to his old friend John Agnello, known for his work with Dinosaur JR, Sonic Youth, Kurt Vile, to name a few."I met John when I lived in NYC and worked in the local tattoo scene there in the early 2000s. We had mutual friends, and he lived down the street from one of the tattoo shops I worked at. He was one of the guys that regularly would hang out in the local coffee shop or at one of the neighborhood bars. John is a friendly and outgoing dude, and we share the same interests in music, so it didn't take long for us to become friends"."Care Free" is out now on all streaming platforms via Lövely Records. The artwork for the EP and singles are made by Viagra Boys' frontman Sebastian Murphy.Omni of Halos:Henrik Hjelt Röstberg - Vocals, Guitars, and MoogGabriel Unsgaard - Guitars and VocalsKyle Pitcher - Bass Daniel Levin - Pedal Steel GuitarMarkkuu Mulari - DrumsInvitingly warm, intense and rugged, Omni of Halos arrives as a hypnotising explosion of noisy pop music derived from skewed, guitar-driven melodies. It is this honest blaze of creativity where Omni of Halos thrives and provides shelter to the misunderstood.Hailing from Gothenburg, Sweden, Omni of Halos is a five-piece band with lo-fi tendencies but live in heavy alternative noise rock soundscapes. It's beauty and darkness combined.The band formed in late 2020, arising from various early Swedish indie and punk rock bands, and shortly after their formation, they entered Welfare Sounds Studio with Per Stålberg (Division of Laura Lee, Pablo Matisse, etc.). Equipped with a ton of riffs and a desire to explore what the studio surroundings would provide them as a recording unit, they came away from this first session having captured experimental and vibrant music that inspired them to continue down the same path. In quick succession Omni of Halos found their sound, navigated by blasting guitars interwoven with distinct, unorthodox pedal steel guitar melodies. A sound that producer and engineer John Agnello (Sonic Youth, Dinosaur Jr, Kurt Vile) further enhanced when he took on the opportunity to put the final touches on the recordings by mixing 10 tracks at his studio in Raleigh, North Carolina."We just wanted to play massive indie rock with no limitations or influences," says singer, guitarist and songwriter Henrik Hjelt Röstberg.The meeting between John Agnello and Omni of Halos sparked what then became a friendship as the synergy between him and the band was something that extended beyond these first mixes. After working on the 10 tracks they continued working on more new music and that would then lead to Agnello crossing the pond, setting up in Sweden with the band to continue working. The recordings continued at the legendary Swedish studio Svenska Grammofonstudion and the result of that is will soon be released as the debut album."We aim to be a hard-working band, stay on the road and accomplish memorable live performances where our music is at its best.", says Henrik Hjelt Röstberg.The artwork for the album was illustrated by Sebastian Murphy (Viagra Boys).Lövely Records is distributed by:MVD - North America, Japan, New Zeeland, and AustraliaPlastic Head - UK & EireBorder - Sweden, Norway, Germany, Switzerland and AustriaSupersounds - FinlandSoundworks - FranceMystic - Poland, Czech Rep, Slovakia, and SloveniaAudioglobe - ItalyMusicworld - HungaryWizard - BulgariaSuburban - Holland & BelgiumKaronte - Spain & Portugalhttps://www.facebook.com/omniofhaloshttps://www.instagram.com/omni_of_halos/



