Charts / Awards 25/05/2022

SES Team Announces Clouzine 6th International Electronic Music Awards 2022 Full Winners List

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SES TEAM (Nihal Ses, Dr Murat Ses, Tan Ses) announces full winners list of Clouzine 6th international electronic music competition.
Winners of Clouzine 10. International Electronic Music Awards 2022 are:
  • Kris Halo Pierce feat. Melotika (Artificial Breed-Get Into The Mood) - Best Recording
  • Kim Cameron and Side FX (Love Story ) - Best Vocal
  • Eric C. Powell and Andrea Powell (The Station) - Best Composition and Best Duo
  • Craymo (Love Me Or Leave Me Alone ) - Best Dance Artist
  • Grit's Guitar featuring Harold -Grit- Vondenstein (No Man's Land) - Best Instrumental and Best Video
  • Christal X (Starlight) - Best Minimalistic Track
  • Fonz Tramontano (Reborn feat. HollyAnne) - Best Song
  • Mingo Sphere (Error Code 2) - Best Ambient and Best Space track

