SES Team Announces Clouzine 6th International Electronic Music Awards 2022 Full Winners List



Winners of Clouzine 10. International Electronic

Kris Halo Pierce feat. Melotika (Artificial Breed-Get Into The Mood) - Best Recording Kim Cameron and Side FX (Love Story ) - Best Vocal Eric C. Powell and Andrea Powell (The Station) - Best Composition and Best Duo Craymo (Love Me Or Leave Me Alone ) - Best Dance Artist Grit's Guitar featuring Harold -Grit- Vondenstein (No Man's Land) - Best Instrumental and Best Video Christal X (Starlight) - Best Minimalistic Track Fonz Tramontano (Reborn feat. HollyAnne) - Best Song Mingo Sphere (Error Code 2) - Best Ambient and Best Space track



clouzinemagazine.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SES TEAM (Nihal Ses, Dr Murat Ses, Tan Ses) announces full winners list of Clouzine 6th international electronic music competition.Winners of Clouzine 10. International Electronic Music Awards 2022 are:



