Dermot Kennedy Releases Official Video For "Something To Someone"

twitter.com/dermotkennedy New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The global star DERMOT KENNEDY releases the official video for his new single 'SOMETHING TO SOMEONE', out now via Island Records UK / Interscope / Universal Music on all DSPs.'Something to Someone' is Dermot's first new music since the Certified Gold Top 20 hit 'Better Days' last July and he again shows off his incredible capability for tapping into a wider consciousness and connecting with feelings that listeners from any walk of life can take something from. 'Something to Someone' tracks the story of a distant love but rather than dwelling on the sadness, it seeks comfort and takes the listener to a place that's hopeful - something that fans have always looked to him for and taken inspiration from.Speaking on the track, Dermot says: "To be something to someone. To love and be loved in return. What a comforting thought it is to know that no matter what you endure, no matter how lonely the world may seem, you're still on somebody's mind. It is the only thing. I want this song to be a reminder to whoever hears it that they are loved."This May, Dermot took on his biggest ever tour of Australia before coming home to play nine huge headline shows this June at outdoor venues across Ireland and the UK, selling over 110,000 tickets in total. Dermot is then confirmed to support Shawn Mendes on the first leg of his 2022 North American 'Wonder The World Tour' from June through August, before headlining Ireland's Electric Picnic Festival on September 2nd for his biggest festival headline performance to date, playing to over 70,000 people.At the end of last year Dermot put on charity performances in both the U.S. Ireland, surprising fans with an impromptu busking event in Washington Square Park, NYC to benefit MusiCares and then with 4 shows over 2 nights at Dubin's 3Arena to benefit Pieta and Focus Ireland. The shows raised a near combined total of an incredible $300,000.Dermot, who was nominated for the 'Best International Male' BRIT Award in 2020, has now amassed nearly 4 billion streams across platforms and has the best-selling debut album in Ireland of this millennium. Without Fear, Dermot's impassioned debut album has sold over 1.5 million copies worldwide to date, making him a platinum-selling artist in over 12 countries. Notably, his singles, 'Outnumbered', 'Power Over Me' and 'Giants' and his collaboration with Meduza on single 'Paradise' have all now been certified Platinum, with 'Paradise' alone streaming over 500 million times.Upcoming 2022 headline tour dates:June 3 - Cardiff Castle, Cardiff, UKJune 6 - INEC Killarney, Killarney, IREJune 7 - Gleneagle INEC Arena, Killarney, IREJune 8 - Gleneagle INEC Arena, Killarney, IREJune 10 - Saint Annes Park, Dublin, IREJune 11 - Saint Annes Park, Dublin, IREJune 23 - Ormeau Park, Belfast, IREJune 24 - Malahide Castle, Co. Dublin, IREJune 25 - Irish Independent Park, Cork, IRESept 2 - Electric Picnic Festival, Co. Laois, IRE"His continually sold-out live shows are almost a religious experience." - MTV"A colossal voice…Kennedy wears his heart and guts on his sleeve to powerful effect." - Guardian"Bewitching." - The Timeswww.dermotkennedy.comwww.instagram.com/dermotkennedywww.facebook.com/dermotkennedymusictwitter.com/dermotkennedy



