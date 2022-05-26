Official Charts To Celebrate 70 Years Of The Official Singles Chart In 2022!





Mighty Hoopla Festival founder Jamie Tagg adds: "As a festival that celebrates all things pop, we are thrilled to be working with The Official Charts and to be part of their 70th anniversary year is a real honour for us." LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) The Official Charts are preparing a range of activities to celebrate 70 years of the UK's Official Singles Chart this year, this week unveiling the anniversary campaign branding and the first event of the commemorations.November 14 this year will mark 70 years since the first singles chart was published by the New Musical Express's Percy Dickins in 1952, topped by Al Martino's Here In My Heart - but the birthday celebrations will begin next month, kicking off in style on Jubilee weekend with a fun-filled marketing partnership with Mighty Hoopla Festival.Translating chart history to a festival stage:Official Charts are teaming up with fast-growing pop festival Mighty Hoopla to bring to life a new live experience and a festival-first for the 70-year old chart brand.Launched in 2016, Mighty Hoopla this year expands to a two-day 50,000 capacity event in London's Brockwell Park. The joy-fuelled inclusive pop event delivers pop stars, drag artists, comedians and DJs across seven stages, attracting some of the UK's most dedicated and diverse fans of pop music.Translating 70 years of Official Singles Chart history to a festival setting for the first time, Saturday 4 June will see Official Charts, Push The Button DJs, and The Grand's Dream Team take to The Grand's Pleasure Palace stage for 'Official Charts presents…POP INJUSTICE: 70 years of iconic Number 2s'.Showcasing a dazzling decade-hopping playlist of Number 1s-that-unbelievably-never-were, festival goers can expect to discover iconic tunes that stalled in second place, nerdy pop facts, and sashay away with a deep, deep feeling of injustice.The bespoke partnership is supported with a range of pre-event editorial, competitions and social media activity across OfficialCharts.com (2.2 million monthly unique users) and Official Charts and Mighty Hoopla social channels.Coming soon: more anniversary season announcements spanning music releases, print publications, broadcast activity, digital content and moreBeyond the June Bank Holiday starting horn, agreements are also currently being finalised for a range of other anniversary projects which will be unveiled over the coming weeks and months, including music releases, print publications, radio and TV broadcasts, brand new charts, celebratory events and a number of other services targeting music fans. Another key moment will be the crowning, over the summer, of the 1400th Number 1 single of all time.Official Charts Company chief executive Martin Talbot says: "Over the past seven decades, the Official Singles Chart has chronicled the story of the UK's favourite music in the UK, week in, week out, celebrating a huge range of music. So it is appropriate that we should mark the 70th anniversary with such a huge range of different activities.To kick off the celebrations, we are delighted to be working closely with the Mighty Hoopla - it is one of the many touchstones which will form part of this very special birthday, details of which we will begin teasing out over the coming weeks.We can't wait to begin sharing these events with the nation's music fans - all in honour of the iconic weekly music event that is the Official Singles Chart."Mighty Hoopla Festival founder Jamie Tagg adds: "As a festival that celebrates all things pop, we are thrilled to be working with The Official Charts and to be part of their 70th anniversary year is a real honour for us."



