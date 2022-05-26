Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Rock 26/05/2022

Punch Brothers Perform On 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Punch Brothers were on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night to perform Jimmie Rodgers' "Any Old Time," from their new album, Hell on Church Street, a reimagining of, and homage to, the late bluegrass great Tony Rice's landmark solo album Church Street Blues. You can watch the performance here:



Hell on Church Street, released on Nonesuch in January, features an inspired collection of songs by Bob Dylan, Gordon Lightfoot, Bill Monroe, and others.

Punch Brothers return to Telluride Bluegrass Festival next month, followed by sets at ROMP Fest, Ottawa Jazz Festival, and Blue Ox Music Festival. The band is then joined by Watchhouse and Sarah Jarosz for the return of their American Acoustic tour across the United States.






