Neoclassical Piano Renegade X Culture Creator BLKBOK Announces Deluxe Version Of Debut Album 'Black Book Dlux' Out June 17, 2022

The tag is also an apt reflection of the elements that have contributed to the artist's identity and symbolizes his colorful journey from pop and hip-hop culture to his critically acclaimed, neo-classical debut album New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Neoclassical pianist and Detroit native BLKBOK is set to soundtrack this year's Juneteenth celebrations with the deluxe version of his debut album 'Black Book'. Arriving on June 17 via icons+giants, 'Black Book DLUX' is a timely natural continuation of BLKBOK's critically-acclaimed debut as a composer, reflecting on pertinent social issues, with counterpoints, and sustaining a dialogue through his thought-provoking pieces. The package includes 11 new interstitial poems woven throughout the album, written and narrated by award-winning Jamaican poet Lauren Delapenha. Additionally, it features two new powerful singles "Kendrick + Karine" and "Forgotten Girls.""This one was a bit of a challenge, it forced me to visit a place mentally and emotionally that wasn't easy to access," BLKBOK explains. "I had to imagine if one of my sisters was a victim of a horrible inhumane act and was missing, something I never want to think about, but unfortunately is a reality for so many families. This song is dedicated to those girls who are missing and are so often ignored, I see you sis, I love you, and we miss you, you are not forgotten."For more information on how you can help please visit: ︎https://blackandmissinginc.com or ︎https://www.ourblackgirls.comWhile touring the world as a pianist or musical director with the likes of Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Timbaland and John Mayer, BLKBOK spent his private time composing his own original material, music that was inspired by his love of hip-hop and classical music. When the pandemic set in and touring came to a halt, he finalized these compositions which led to getting signed by icons+giants/WMG and releasing his first body of solo work, last year's 'Black Book.' BLKBOK was inspired to create 'Black Book' as a tribute to the movie 'Green Book' and the courageous story of pianist/composer Don Shirley, whose trailblazing spirit helped open the door for black classical pianists of which there remains too few. The largely instrumental album features a standout vocal collaboration with Hamilton's Tony and Grammy Award-winning Renée Elise Goldsberry on "My Life." Provocative singles like "George Floyd and the Struggle for Equality," "November 7th 2020" and "Michelle's First Day At The White House" offer listeners unique perspectives of the social climate that we live in, and an opportunity to hear BLKBOK's reflections of the world through the keys of the piano.Since releasing his debut album, BLKBOK has taken to social media weekly, while developing new work in real-time and challenging the way we listen to classical music. A 21st century black pianist equally infatuated with rappers like Busta Rhymes and The Notorious B.I.G., as well as the classical greats like Debussy, Mozart, and Bach, BLKBOK has gone viral on TikTok with his riveting neoclassical TikTok covers of Cardi B and Kendrick Lamar. On Instagram, he hosts a monthly "What's Goin' On" social series, where he develops new songs related to current cultural milestones and events, and offers an open forum for fans to share their feelings and discuss social issues.BLKBOK recently completed his Mixtapes X Counterpoint Tour, collaborated with his home-town Detroit Tigers as the exclusive artist in tribute of Miguel Cabrera with his original composition and performance of "3K HITCLUB", and also took his talents to outer space last month when he performed a moving duet of his single "STARS (AD ASTRA)" with Commander Michael López-Alegría. This marked the first time an Astronaut in orbit has ever performed a piano duet with a musician who was back on earth. This summer he will embark on a string of live performances to celebrate the release of 'Black Book DLUX,' including his return to The Juneteenth Foundation's Freedom Festival in Washington DC, the MoMA Black Arts Council Benefit in NYC, a collaboration with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in July and as the Yamaha featured artist at this year's NAMM convention. Stay tuned for more to come from BLKBOK.'Black Book DLUX' Tracklist:Poem (Nov 7th)November 7th 2020Poem (I Made Her Breakfast)I Made Her BreakfastPoem (The Hustle is Real)The Hustle is RealPoem (I See You)I See YouPoem (Cookie Waltz)Cookie WaltzPoem (In Memory of…)In Memory Of…Poem (Michelle's First Day at the White House)Michelle's First Day at the White HousePoem (George Floyd and the Struggle for Equality) George Floyd and the Struggle for EqualityPoem (Amalia's Ocean)Amalia's OceanPoem (The King's New Drip)The King's New DripPoem (Communication!!!)CommunicationMy Life (feat. Renée Elise Goldsberry)Forgotten GirlsKendrick + KarineBorn and raised in Detroit's inner-city, BLKBOK (born Charles Wilson III), grew up in a music-filled house. While his parents and siblings were all musically inclined, little Charles could always be found walking his chubby fingers up and down the piano keys. His Mom had no choice but to nurture her baby's keyboard obsession and by the time he was 8, BLKBOK was an acclaimed piano prodigy, winning statewide accolades and college-level competitions. When it came to music, most of the kids he grew up with pursued hip-hop, adopting rap names. However, it's no coincidence that Charles chose the name BLKBOK, which echoes that of one of the greatest pianists and composers of all time. The tag is also an apt reflection of the elements that have contributed to the artist's identity and symbolizes his colorful journey from pop and hip-hop culture to his critically acclaimed, neo-classical debut album Black Book, and various Mixtape projects and collaborations. BLKBOK is no stranger to the industry grind, having hit the road throughout his career as a lead pianist or musical director with artists including Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Cirque Du Soleil, John Mayer and more. BLKBOK's explosive and immersive live music performances engage his audience with his incredible talent and channels his experience from sharing the stage with the World's biggest performers. BLKBOK's critically-acclaimed debut album Black Book, served as a founding cornerstone at the Juneteenth Foundation's Freedom Concert. His first Mixtape release, CVRART, and current Mixtape project Angels Watching Over Me, with world-renowned tenor Lawrence Brownlee, illustrate the innovative and disruptive musical landscape that is BLKBOK.



