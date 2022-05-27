Hedara - Closer (Acoustic) - New Music



Having become one of the go-to singers within the dance world throughout 2021, Hedara featured on hits alongside Wh0 Records, Covenants, ENiGMA Dubz and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the drop of the pop-dance hit Closer, Hedara releases a captivating acoustic version of the track, showcasing her extraordinary vocal prowess.Hedara's powerful vocal combined with a simple, classic piano track perfectly explores the tenderness of a longing for someone, delivering a vulnerable yet euphoric sounding track. Written with Carey Willets (Dermot Kennedy and Freya Ridings), Closer is the latest release of a huge 2022 for Hedara in which she is taking the reins on her career, and building her solo repertoire including forthcoming EP This Romance.Studying at the BRIT School, Hedara - real name Scarlet Billham - hit the ground running in the music industry. That was until she nearly died, falling into a diabetic coma, and only discovering that she has type 1 diabetes after being admitted to hospital. The diagnosis cemented Hedara's ambition and the rest, they say, is history.Hedara has released on labels including Wh0 Records, Armada Records and Marylebone Records, and has worked with the likes of Roger Sanchez and PS1 on her forthcoming music.Hedara's previous releases have received support from BBC Radio 1, 6 Music, Kiss FM and BBC Radio 2 with Jo Wiley championing her. She has also been featured in Clash Magazine and Earmilk. The original release of Closer premiered in Wonderland Magazine.Closer [Acoustic] lands on major streaming platforms for 27th May 2022.Having become one of the go-to singers within the dance world throughout 2021, Hedara featured on hits alongside Wh0 Records, Covenants, ENiGMA Dubz and Pablo Bravas. Now, in 2022, Hedara is taking the reins on her career, building her solo repertoire including forthcoming EP This Romance. Studying at the BRIT School, Hedara - real name Scarlet Billham - hit the ground running in the music industry. That was until she nearly died, falling into a diabetic coma, and only discovering that she has type 1 diabetes after being admitted to hospital. The diagnosis cemented Hedara's ambition and the rest, they say, is history. Hedara has released on labels including Wh0 Records, Armada Records and Marylebone Records, and has worked with the likes of Roger Sanchez and PS1 on her forthcoming music. Hedara's previous releases have received support from BBC Radio 1, Jo Wiley and Dermot O'Leary on BBC Radio 2, Kiss FM including Kiss Fresh and Kiss Non-Stop, and BBC 6's Tom Robinson. Her music has also been featured by the likes of Clash, Earmilk, Girls are Awesome and Atwood Magazine.



