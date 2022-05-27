Greek Black Metallers Corax B.M Stream "Spread The Occult" EP

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ahead of its release, Greek black metallers Corax B.M have unveiled a stream of their EP "Spread the Occult". The EP is out this Friday 27 May 2022 via Pagan Records and is available for pre-order. Listen to "Spread the Occult" in full: https://youtu.be/_k4aLZBve4c



The EP also features a guest appearance from a legend of the black metal scene, The Magus (Necromantia, Yoth Iria) on the track "Anilliagos".



The band's most notable music element is the combination of primal Scandinavian black melodies, with a punk aesthetic and their main influences are Behemoth, Mayhem, Rotting Christ, Necromantia and Darkthrone.



Corax B.M was established in 2021 as a solo project by the artist Corax (aka Kostas Katoikos) who collaborated with drummer Morker (Yiannis Chariskos) and vocalist Énnea (Marita Makaronidi) for her use of "whisper vocals".



Later this year after rehearsing their first songs, they were joined by lead guitarist Dholos (Mike Darlis) and bassist Peisithanatos (Thanos Nanopoulos), so the project inevitably became a solid band.

