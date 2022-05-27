Official Music Video Of "Centerfold" - Dropping May 31st Atlanta's Summer Anthem



https://www.allnewsbuzz.com/jordan-bolch-the-atlantas-emerging-artist-making-a-mark-on-the-musical-landscape/ MIAMI, FL. (Top40 Charts) Atlanta's rising talent, Jordan Bolch, is geared up to release a Music Video for his hit single "Centerfold." The Atlanta-born singer, songwriter, rapper, and record producer dropped his album "World Tour" back in July 2019. After its successful release, He dropped a remix project, "Worldwide Remixes," in Jun 2020. Centerfold " was one of the stand-out tracks from the album and garnered the public attention, accumulating over 200,000+ streams across music streaming platforms. Bolch put together one of the most critically acclaimed Edm albums in 2019 and 2020, with R&B, Pop, and Rap influences all over the album.The positive and overwhelming response tempted him to shoot the Music Video for "Centerfold." The song is a light-hearted banger, having an uplifting, successful, braggadocious yet motivating tone. Throughout his verses, he has addressed several topics such as relationships, money, fame, success, and overcoming the odds. The chorus of the song is the catchiest part, with easy lyrics that get stuck in the head.Talking about his music, Bolch explained:"Most of my music is inspired by legendary acts such as Billy Joel, The Beach Boys, Elvis, Paul McCartney, Craig David, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams, Timbaland, and Michael Jackson. My music is all about the vibes and creating a spirited atmosphere."He further added, "I make music to entertain people; I make tracks that you can enjoy on your rides, at home, or at a party."Production of Centerfold features Futurepop and hyper pop elements. In addition, the beautiful vocal chops and synthesizers create an aesthetic feel. The album "World Tour" is full of smooth and trippy songs, with diverse production and elements from multiple genres.The best thing about this project and the rest of his music are that it is easy to listen to. You can enjoy this at any gathering. Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, his work reflects his city and environment. You can hear certain Atlantic flavors in his music and lyrics. In between this light-hearted track, he drops gems such as "The real wealth is knowledge/ So now they pay homage" and makes some valid points.Jordan Bolch is a musician, recording artist, singer, producer, songwriter, and record producer. Releasing music for over 7 years, he has created a solid fanbase for his style of music and found a way to be distinctive in a pretty saturated genre.Besides his musical career, Jordan is a businessman as well. He's a co-founder of the famous and extravagant streetwear brand "Six Feathers." He also owns a private recording studio and a company called "Auricle Studios." Bolch is also the co-owner of "Media Monsters" and "Star films," Miami's premier boutique film studio, VFX, and animation house.https://celebmix.com/jordan-bolch-featuring-a-groovy-beat-that-enthralled-the-audience/https://open.spotify.com/artist/5W50j5JKTlmNOMh6ndEUji?autoplay=truehttps://www.allnewsbuzz.com/jordan-bolch-the-atlantas-emerging-artist-making-a-mark-on-the-musical-landscape/



