Pop Punk Duo Girlfriends (Travis Mills & Nick Gross) Release "I Thought About You While I Was Taking A Shower" Music Video





The video offers a sneak peek into various strangers' morning routines, while Nick and







Featuring a pop-leaning riff reminiscent of Vampire Weekend's "A-Punk," "I Thought About You While I Was Taking A Shower," was released alongside rollocking single "Therapist" and is a stark contrast to "Pretty Mouth," "Missing You," and "Toaster For A Swim," drama-filled break-up songs which will also be included on the new album.



Produced again by pop-punk legend John Feldmann (blink-182), (e)motion sicknessis both timely and timeless, while providing a fresh twist to the caffeinated pop-punk the duo grew up on, including 5 Seconds Of Summer, The 1975,

Pre-order (e)motion sickness here: https://bignoise.ffm.to/emotionsickness



Having played an arena with Machine Gun Kelly, performed at LA's Roxy Theater with Mod Sun and Tyler Posey and shared a festival with



Their first proper tour in over two years will see the duo play cities like Phoenix, San Diego, Berkeley, and the band will make a special appearance at the Teragram Ballroom for a hometown show in Los Angeles.



girlfriends will also join blackbear, The Maine, UnderOath, Trippy Red,

Purchase tickets here: https://girlfriendsxo.com/pages/tour





girlfriends 2022 Tour Dates:

5.29 - Grand Prairie,

6.19 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

6.21 - Palm Springs, CA @ The

6.22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar ^

6.23 -

6.27 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room (House of Blues) ^

6.28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

6.29 -

6.30 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone ^

^ w/ 93FEETOFSMOKE



As the exceedingly prolific pair known as girlfriends, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, alternative pop-punk duo girlfriends (Travis Mills + Nick Gross) release a new music video for standout single "I Thought About You While I Was Taking A Shower," off their new album (e)motion sickness out June 17th via Big Noise.The video offers a sneak peek into various strangers' morning routines, while Nick and Travis perform the buzzy feel good song in the shower. Scenes slide together as a punk rocker, grandma, a couple and more belt the lyrics and evoke the feelings of a hazy afternoon wrapped with the person you love. Watch the "Thought About You While I Was Taking A Shower" music video here:Featuring a pop-leaning riff reminiscent of Vampire Weekend's "A-Punk," "I Thought About You While I Was Taking A Shower," was released alongside rollocking single "Therapist" and is a stark contrast to "Pretty Mouth," "Missing You," and "Toaster For A Swim," drama-filled break-up songs which will also be included on the new album.Produced again by pop-punk legend John Feldmann (blink-182), (e)motion sicknessis both timely and timeless, while providing a fresh twist to the caffeinated pop-punk the duo grew up on, including 5 Seconds Of Summer, The 1975, Phoenix and All Time Low. Conjuring songs that are once pleasingly familiar, warmly unique and passionately vulnerable, the group's music reflects a renewed vigor for life designed to connect with others.Pre-order (e)motion sickness here: https://bignoise.ffm.to/emotionsicknessHaving played an arena with Machine Gun Kelly, performed at LA's Roxy Theater with Mod Sun and Tyler Posey and shared a festival with Weezer and Twenty One Pilots, the duo will bring their signature blend of fiery pop-punk riffs and frenetic energy to the stage for a eight-city tour in celebration of the new album with support from alt-rockers 93FEETOFSMOKE.Their first proper tour in over two years will see the duo play cities like Phoenix, San Diego, Berkeley, and the band will make a special appearance at the Teragram Ballroom for a hometown show in Los Angeles.girlfriends will also join blackbear, The Maine, UnderOath, Trippy Red, Simple Plan and more at the So What?! Music Festival in Grand Prairie, Texas on May 27th-29th. See full tour routing below.Purchase tickets here: https://girlfriendsxo.com/pages/tourgirlfriends 2022 Tour Dates:5.29 - Grand Prairie, Texas @ So What?! Music Festival6.19 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge6.21 - Palm Springs, CA @ The Alibi 6.22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar ^6.23 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ^6.27 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room (House of Blues) ^6.28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^6.29 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium 6.30 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone ^^ w/ 93FEETOFSMOKEAs the exceedingly prolific pair known as girlfriends, Travis Mills and Nick Gross conjure songs that are at once pleasingly familiar and warmly unique. In less than three years, the duo created not one but two urgent, inspired, and original albums. They've already sold out the Roxy in LA; opened for Machine Gun Kelly; toured with Mod Sun and Grayscale; and played a festival with Twenty One Pilots. SPIN called girlfriends' self-titled debut "polished, impassioned, and commanding," comparing their cross-genre appeal to MGK and Trippie Redd. Fans streamed the first album more than 30 million times on Spotify alone, driven by songs like "California," "Where Were You" (ft. Travis Barker), and "Jessica." (e)motion sickness followed in 2022 with standout singles like "Missing You," " Maniac " (ft. Lindsey Stirling), and "Shower." Before girlfriends formed, neither Travis nor Nick were strangers to creativity or community. The brash rap songs Travis posted on MySpace as T. Mills led to a major label deal, Warped Tour, and diehard fans. He later became a host for Apple Music 1. Nick played in a major label rock band before founding Gross Labs. Both guys are equally enthusiastic about having another go at the style of caffeinated pop-punk that first shaped them. The group's music is a vehicle for self-expression and catharsis, a means to process grief, uncertainty, and renewed vigor for life destined to connect with others who struggle. That's something girlfriends will never take for granted.



