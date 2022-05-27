Watch: The Bros. Landreth's Cinematic Storytelling





The "Drive All Night" video flips the script on the song's lyrics, which share a story of ever-growing love, and depicts a new interpretation of two lovers growing apart. It's a powerful video that turns the song into a devastating reflection of a relationship before it is broken.



"We've known Mike Linton for a few years now," says The Bros. Landreth. "We've been really struck by how uncompromising his approach is, and when their crew commits to a project, they won't stop until they get it just right. We started looking for excuses to collaborate with Mike, and one of the ideas was to have him write, direct, and produce a music video for Drive All Night. We talked through a few different treatments until we landed on this one. The script flipped the song on its head and offered a completely different perspective on the lyric — treating the song as a bitter sweet memory, looking back on a happier time in a relationship. The two actors that agreed to do the video,



The Bros. Landreth have received praise from artists including Bonnie Raitt, and critics like Rolling Stone, Associated Press, Relix, Paste and more. Listen to the new 'Come Morning' album, here: birthdaycake.ffm.to/comemorning



The Bros. Landreth is known for its enamoring live performances. Fans can see the band perform across the U.S. this June with stops in New York City, D.C., Nashville and more. For show dates and more info, visit thebroslandreth.com/shows.



THE BROS. LANDRETH ON TOUR:

Sun., Jun. 12 | Long's Park Amphitheater | Lancaster, PA

Mon., Jun. 13 | City Winery | New York, NY

Tues., Jun. 14 | City Winery | Philadelphia, PA

Wed. Jun. 15 | City Winery | Washington, DC

Sat., Jun. 18 | City Winery | Nashville, TN

Mon., Jun. 20 | City Winery | Chicago, IL

