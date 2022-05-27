R&B/Pop Singer/Songwriter Asha Maclean Covers The Classic Aaliyah Track With New Single "I Don't Wanna"





17-year-old New York based R&B/Pop Singer-Songwriter Asha Maclean is set to release her take on the classic Aaliyah track, "I Don't Wanna". "I Don't Wanna" serves as the follow up to her debut single "Serial F Boy" that had an exclusive premiere with Atwood Magazine. "I Don't Wanna" is another example of what's to come from this talented young R&B/Pop star in the making. The Fall 2021 release of "Serial F Boy" was a slow burn that carried into 2022. Co-signs have already come flooding in from the likes of Ebro, DJ Clark Kent, and even Darius Rucker who all recognized her talent, but also foresaw the long career she has ahead of her. The sky's the limit for Asha Maclean and there's no looking back as she gets ready to release her debut EP later this year.

Born in Lower Manhattan (in the Battery Park City neighbourhood), Asha was surrounded by the arts. She lives in one of the most creative cities in the world, but also had a home and school life that fostered her creativity. "My mom is a visual artist," she explains, "and my dad worked with people who were in the music industry and was an artist himself." Her parents introduced her to artists like Michael Jackson and Prince, as well as the R&B artists of the '90s. "I just loved the sound of the greats," she says. "They were a huge inspiration for me to start singing." At school, Asha was exposed to the arts even more, as her middle school's curriculum cycled between dance, singing, digital art, and the visual arts. Gravitating the most towards singing and dance, Asha spent her days in her room practicing and ultimately honing her craft. "I was always singing karaoke-style and making up my own dance routines," she adds. By the time she reached high school, Asha was recording covers and uploading the videos to Instagram. One cover in particular was a game changer. "I was 14, and I posted a video of me singing a Billie Eilish song," she says, "and that's when I was discovered." She caught the attention of legendary producer Charles Farrar, known for working with ground-breaking acts like Tyrese, Boyz II Men, B2K, SWV, and many others. His business partner is industry vet Merlin Bobb who signed both Missy Elliott and Brandy during his tenure as VP of A&R at Atlantic Records and Elektra Entertainment. Bobb is also a family friend of Asha's who reached out to her mother to have Asha come by the studio for an audition. While there, she cut her first track, and the rest—as they say—is history. Stay tuned to Asha Maclean's social below for future single releases in the build up to her debut EP set for release later this year.




