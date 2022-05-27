Muse Announced As Sunday Headliner For Aftershock-The West Coast's Biggest Rock Festival-Joining My Chemical Romance, KISS, Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Judas Priest, Shinedown, Papa Roach & Many Others October 6-9 In Sacramento





Discovery Park is conveniently located near downtown Sacramento at 1600 Garden Highway, at the confluence of the American and Sacramento Rivers. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Danny Wimmer Presents has announced Grammy Award winning English rock band Muse as the Sunday headliner for Aftershock-the West Coast's Biggest Rock Festival. "It's been too long and we can't wait to come back to Northern California and headline Aftershock on Sunday, October 9 in Sacramento," said Matt Bellamy of Muse.As previously announced, Aftershock returns to Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA on October 6-9, 2022 bigger than ever, expanding to four full days, adding a fourth music stage and featuring over 90 bands. Aftershock 2022 aims to top 2021's record-setting, sold-out attendance of 145,000, which marked five consecutive sold out events for Aftershock.The festival's stellar lineup of rock and metal heavyweights features headliners Slipknot and Rob Zombie (Thursday), KISS and Judas Priest (Friday), My Chemical Romance and Papa Roach(Saturday) and MUSE and Shinedown (Sunday), along with a range of additional top music artists including Bring Me The Horizon, Evanescence, Lamb Of God, A Day To Remember, Architects, Halestorm, Stone Temple Pilots, Chevelle, and many more. Aftershock passes are still available at www.AftershockFestival.com.The current Aftershock 2022 lineup is as follows (subject to change):Thursday, October 6: Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Evanescence, Stone Temple Pilots, Killswitch Engage, Bad Religion, Ghostemane, Nothing More, Ice Nine Kills, Alexisonfire, Code Orange, Fever 333, Crown The Empire, Amigo The Devil, Ho99o9, POORSTACY, New Years Day, Cherry Bombs, Vended, If I Die First, Solence, Superbloom, BloodywoodFriday, October 7: KISS, Judas Priest, Lamb Of God, Chevelle, Falling In Reverse, Meshuggah, Bullet For My Valentine, Clutch, Motionless In White, Spiritbox, GWAR, Jinjer, Apocalyptica, Helmet, Jeris Johnson, Plush, Crossfaith, Nita Strauss, Against The Current, Wargasm, Mike's Dead, NEMOPHILA, Orbit Culture, Archetypes CollideSaturday, October 8: My Chemical Romance, Papa Roach, A Day To Remember, Halestorm, Yungblud, The Distillers, Theory of a Deadman, Beartooth, City Morgue, Thursday, Enter Shikari, Thrice, The Chats, Airbourne, Lilith Czar, Zeal & Ardor, Taipei Houston, Point North, Trash Boat, Dead Poet Society, Mothica, Ego Kill Talent, Crooked TeethSunday, October 9: MUSE, Shinedown, Bring Me The Horizon, Architects, Action Bronson, The Pretty Reckless, The Interrupters, The Struts, Underoath, Jelly Roll, Dirty Honey, Zakk Sabbath, Bayside, Dead Sara, Royal & The Serpent, carolesdaughter, The Warning, Maggie Lindemann, Band-Maid, The Mysterines, The Alive, Eva Under Fire, Jared James NicholsAftershock Weekend General Admission passes are currently $399.99 plus fees and Weekend VIP passes are currently $729.99 plus fees. Current Single Day pass price levels vary by day and start at $129.99 plus fees for General Admission and $289.99 plus fees for VIP.Aftershock is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America. Additional DWP events include Bourbon & Beyond, GoldenSky Country Music Festival, Hometown Rising, Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, Louder Than Life, and Welcome To Rockville.Discovery Park is conveniently located near downtown Sacramento at 1600 Garden Highway, at the confluence of the American and Sacramento Rivers.



