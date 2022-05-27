Pop Artist Paloma O'Leary Releases Debut EP "Siren Song"





Whether she's volunteering for organizations such as Shakira's Pies Descalzos Foundation in Colombia, interning at the University of Maryland's Center for Environmental Science, hosting ocean conservation groups for student lectures or recording new music, Paloma O'Leary's passion for helping others and her desire to make the planet a better place is evident. Her music is sure to motivate her listeners to find their own truth and ways to make their mark on the world. Most recently, Paloma was invited to sing the national anthem at the Wizards vs. Knicks basketball game at CapOne arena as well as DC United at Audi Field in 2021. The young singer-songwriter's versatile talents do not go unnoticed and " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Enchanting listeners from around the world, rising pop artist Paloma O'Leary fuses her love for music with her passion for the sea in her debut EP " Siren Song " produced by Ali Stone and BAT Studios. Documenting loss, empowerment and self-love, the bilingual project also pays tribute to the singer-songwriter's Latina roots by drawing melodic inspiration from songs by some of the most legendary artists in Latin music, such as Alejandro Sanz and Shakira.An advocate for ocean conservation, climate change and education, Paloma seamlessly pairs her devotion to environmental awareness with an emotional journey of love and loss that can only be told through song. Paloma's captivating voice echoes boldly as she delivers heartfelt Spanish and English lyrics that intertwine with ballad rhythms or flamenco-laced melodies, pulling listeners in much like a siren from the very start. Paired with five unique videos shot on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Miami, O'Leary's EP tracklist delivers a mesmerizing journey that will not disappoint."I wanted to create this EP to combine two loves-music and water. Water is such a powerful force and like love, it can completely overwhelm you. We have to take care of it, whether that's someone you love or a close friendship. When we abuse the ocean it suffers and when we are mistreated we have to learn to take our power back." - Paloma O'LearyWhether she's volunteering for organizations such as Shakira's Pies Descalzos Foundation in Colombia, interning at the University of Maryland's Center for Environmental Science, hosting ocean conservation groups for student lectures or recording new music, Paloma O'Leary's passion for helping others and her desire to make the planet a better place is evident. Her music is sure to motivate her listeners to find their own truth and ways to make their mark on the world. Most recently, Paloma was invited to sing the national anthem at the Wizards vs. Knicks basketball game at CapOne arena as well as DC United at Audi Field in 2021. The young singer-songwriter's versatile talents do not go unnoticed and " Siren Song " marks the beginning of an illustrious career dedicated to spreading a positive and impactful message for her generation and the world's future.



