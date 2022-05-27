The Devon Allman Project Heads Out On Tour With Samantha Fish, Eric Krasno & Dirty Dozen Brass Band





# Co-Headline w/ Samantha Fish Band, plus Dirty Dozen Brass Band. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Devon Allman Project will kick off an extensive three-week tour this weekend at the Blues, Brews and BBQ festival in Syracuse, NY before heading to Jones Beach as support for Lynyrd Skynyrd on June 6 and will travel throughout the East Coast for several co-headlining performances with Samantha Fish Band and the Eric Krasno Band on select dates along with support from New Orleans legends Dirty Dozen Brass Band.Allman's career has arced over the last two decades to include millions of miles logged touring the world in several iterations like Honeytribe, Royal Southern Brotherhood (with Cyril Neville of The Neville Brothers and The Meters), and The Allman Betts Band. He has created The Allman Family Revival Touring brand that grew to 19 markets in 2021 as a tribute to his late father, Gregg Allman, and will celebrate its sixth year in 2022.Samantha Fish, is one of the most exciting and inventive artists on the scene. Guitar World Magazine placed Fish in their 'Top 10 Best Blues Guitarists in the World' list. A triple threat, Fish, is a singer, songwriter, and electrifying guitarist who's topped the Billboard Blues Charts numerous times and is the recipient of Blues Music and Blues Blast awards.Soulive and Lettuce co-founder, singer, multi-instrumentalist, and two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning songwriter-produce Eric Krasno continues to evolve with each record, project, and performance. Something of a musical journeyman, his extensive catalog comprises three solo albums, four Lettuce albums, twelve Soulive albums, and production and/or songwriting for Norah Jones, Robert Randolph, Pretty Lights, Talib Kweli, 50 Cent, Aaron Neville, and Allen Stone.As a dynamic performer, he's shared stages with Rolling Stones, Dave Matthews Band, John Mayer, and The Roots. Out of seven nominations, he picked up two GRAMMY® Awards for his role as a songwriter and guitarist on Tedeschi Trucks Band's Revelator and guitarist on Derek Trucks Band' Already Free. In 2019, he served up Telescope under the KRAZ moniker.The cinematic concept album earned widespread acclaim from the likes of Relix and Salon who hailed it as "a timely New York story." On his 2021 fourth full-length solo offering Always, he defines himself as not only an artist, but also as a husband, father, and man across these ten tracks with inimitable instrumentation, eloquent songcraft, and raw honesty.THE DEVON ALLMAN PROJECT ON TOUR:May 28 @ Blues, Brews & BBQ's Festival | Syracuse, NYJune 4 @ Jones Beach | Jones Beach, NYJune 7 @ Crystal Ballroom | Somerville, MA ^June 8 @ Rams Head On Stage | Annapolis, MD ^June 9 @ Three Rivers Festival | Pittsburgh, PA%June 12 @ Salvage Station | Asheville, NCJune 15 @ Chubb Theatre | Concord, NH#June 16 @ Count Basie Center | Red Bank, NJ#June 17 @ Brooklyn Bowl | Brooklyn, NYJune 18 @ Rochester Jazz Festival | Rochester, NY#June 19 @ Plymouth Memorial Hall | Plymouth, MA#* Supporting Lynyrd Skynyrd^w/ Dirty Dozen Brass Band% Co-Headline w/ Eric Krasno, plus The Assembly, Dirty Dozen Brass Band# Co-Headline w/ Samantha Fish Band, plus Dirty Dozen Brass Band.



