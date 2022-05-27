Lexi Jayde Releases Sophomore EP 'Closer To Closure'





closer to closure's first single "drunk text me" sets the scene for the project right out of the gate. With over 30 million streams, the song was met with praise from Zane Lowe, PAPER Magazine, and more. Co-produced by Alexander23, "drunk text me" went viral after Lexi teased its demo on TikTok in late November 2021, with over 28+ million total views on the sound to date.



On its heels, "hate to be you," a "windows down, volume up, screaming at the top of your lungs" anthem, received attention from the likes of Teen Vogue and solidified Jayde as a heartbreak heroine while third single "self sabotage" saw the artist looking inwards. Elsewhere on the EP, Lexi tackles her hurt feelings on "you don't deserve these tears" and "homesick" and reflects on red flags in "cruel intentions."



Rounding out the EP, Lexi delicately asks her next partner for compassion on new single and video "gentle" and thinks ahead to a future free of her ex on the beautiful ballad, "someday," which Lexi co-wrote with FINNEAS. The two also performed the song for the first time together in Los Angeles on May 12th at El Rey.



Of the new EP, Lexi says, "closer to closure' resembles my journey of trying to seek closure after going through heartbreak. With every song I wrote for this EP, I got one step closer. While I know I'll never get full closure, I've come to accept it, and I've grown so much through my experience. I was lucky enough that Alexander23 added some of his magic to "drunk text me." He is so sweet and supportive and is just the best! And FINNEAS is just incredible. Writing with him on "someday" was magical and I'm grateful I have someone like him as a good friend and inspiration!"



Earlier this year, Lexi hit the road opening for



Lexi Jayde is an artist/writer based in LA and signed to Artist Partner Group. The 19-year-old has drawn on artists like Kacey Musgraves, Tame Impala, Lennon Stella, and



