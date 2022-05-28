Music From The Motion Picture Top Gun: Maverick Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Interscope Records/Universal Music
announces the release of Music
From The Motion Picture Top Gun: Maverick
out May 27th. Available at all digital retailers, as well as CD, the soundtrack is available now. A Target exclusive CD of the soundtrack includes an exclusive cover and poster. Arriving as one of the most anticipated blockbusters of the year from Paramount Pictures, Top Gun: Maverick
arrives in theaters nationwide today.
Earlier this month Lady Gaga
revealed "Hold My Hand
" as the first single to be released from the soundtrack. Produced by Gaga and BloodPop© with additional production by Benjamin
Rice, the soaring anthem received widespread critical acclaim right after its release with Billboard declaring "Lady Gaga soars with "Hold My Hand," and Vanity Fair raved the song "catapults her [Gaga] into next year's Oscar race."
"I Ain't Worried" by GRAMMY nominated band OneRepublic
followed. Produced by Ryan Tedder, Brent Kutzle, Simon
Oscroft and Tyler Spry, OneRepublic
will perform "I Ain't Worried" on The Tonight
Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
(NBC).
With a combination of classics from the original film, new music, and score, the album reflects Top Gun's past, present, and future all at once. It boasts instantly recognizable cuts such as the theme song "Danger Zone" by Kenny Loggins, while Top Gun: Maverick
star Miles Teller recorded a show-stopping live rendition of "Great Balls of Fire" showcased in the film and included on the record. Plus, it features original score tracks by the movie's composers—Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer and Academy® Award winner Lady Gaga
and multiple Academy® Award winner Hans Zimmer. See below for a complete track listing.
Producer Jerry Bruckheimer added, "This album continues the musical legacy that the original Top Gun ignited back in 1986. We are so thrilled to have Lady Gaga
and OneRepublic
lend their artistry towards putting a modern spin on the already iconic and beloved soundtrack."
Making waves already, "Hold My Hand
" was written for the motion picture and is featured throughout the film. The motion picture version of "Hold My Hand
" features additional production and score by Lorne Balfe and Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer. It also marks Gaga's return to writing and producing original music for film, after the success of 2018's A Star is Born soundtrack that earned Gaga an Academy Award, four GRAMMYs®, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe
Award, and Critics' Choice Award.
Paramount Pictures' Top Gun: Maverick
visits Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) after more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators. Maverick
is where he belongs -pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick
encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose." Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick
is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.
MUSIC FROM THE MOTION PICTURE TOP GUN: MAVERICK
Main Titles (You've Been Called Back to Top Gun)
Danger Zone by Kenny Loggins
Darkstar
Great Balls of Fire (Live) by Miles Teller
You're Where You Belong / Give 'Em Hell
I Ain't Worried by OneRepublic
Dagger One is Hit / Time to Let Go
Tally Two / What's the Plan / F-14
The Man, the Legend / Touchdown
Penny Returns - Interlude
Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga
Top Gun Anthem