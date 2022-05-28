Jordan Davis Releases New Single "What My World Spins Around"





"What My World Spins Around" is penned by Davis alongside Matt Dragstrem and Ryan Hurd. Produced by Paul DiGiovanni, the up-tempo track is paired with heartfelt lyrics, "I finally get it now when they say you know, you know" and "Watching you watch the sun going down, That's what my world spins around."

"This song is a reflection of me writing what I know from the place I am in my life, and letting that drive the music," shares Davis. "It's already been a fun one to play live and I can't wait for everyone to hear it."



"What My World Spins Around" is the first look at new music for Davis, following his Platinum-certified single "



After wrapping his headline BUY DIRT TOUR with sold out shows across the country, Davis is on the road now with



"What My World Spins Around" Lyrics:

I love a first cast when the water's glass

And the line starts to run

Or that first sip of a cold beer

When the working week's done

I love the twilight in the morning

'Fore the day wakes up

And the windows down on the first ride

In a paid up truck



And I love a slow down in a beach town

With an ocean view

And I love a first fall Saturday trip

Down to Baton Rouge

And I love a six string with the stars out

And the campfire glow

But girl, that don't even come close



To the way that it feels

When you lean in and kiss me

The way that you dance

When you get kinda tipsy

I'm wrapped 'round your finger

Like this ring I'm wearing

That look in your eye, girl

When you catch me staring

I don't even know what it is

But now that I found it

I can't imagine me living without this

Back 40 view on our piece of ground

Watching you watch the sun going down

That's what my world spins around



Well, I finally get it now

When they say you know you know

And yeah, girl you had me

From that first hello

And the only thing better

Is heaven above

But until I get there

I'll never get enough of



The way that it feels

When you lean in and kiss me

The way that you dance

When you get kinda tipsy

I'm wrapped 'round your finger

Like this ring I'm wearing

That look in your eye, girl

When you catch me staring

I don't even know what it is

But now that I found it

I can't imagine me living without this

Back 40 view on our piece of ground

Watching you watch the sun going down

That's what my world spins around

What my world spins around

Oh yeah



The way that it feels

When you lean in and kiss me

The way that you dance

When you get kinda tipsy

And I'm wrapped 'round your finger

Like this ring I'm wearing

That look in your eye, girl

When you catch me staring

I don't even know what it is

But now that I found it

I can't imagine me living without this

Back 40 view on our piece of ground

Watching you watch the sun going down

That's what my world spins around



You're what my world spins around

What my world spins around



A native of Shreveport, Louisiana, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Platinum MCA Nashville hitmaker Jordan Davis has released his brand-new single "What My World Spins Around," out everywhere now. The track will hit country radio airwaves with an official add date of June 6."What My World Spins Around" is penned by Davis alongside Matt Dragstrem and Ryan Hurd. Produced by Paul DiGiovanni, the up-tempo track is paired with heartfelt lyrics, "I finally get it now when they say you know, you know" and "Watching you watch the sun going down, That's what my world spins around.""This song is a reflection of me writing what I know from the place I am in my life, and letting that drive the music," shares Davis. "It's already been a fun one to play live and I can't wait for everyone to hear it.""What My World Spins Around" is the first look at new music for Davis, following his Platinum-certified single " Buy Dirt " (feat. Luke Bryan). Topping the Country radio airplay charts for two weeks and amassing more than 524 MILLION global streams, Davis delivered high-profile performances of the song on both The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. " Buy Dirt " tallied multiple awards nominations as a finalist for Top Country Song at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, nominated for Musical Event of the Year at the 55th CMA Awards, and for Music Event, Single, and Song of the Year at the 57th ACM Awards.After wrapping his headline BUY DIRT TOUR with sold out shows across the country, Davis is on the road now with Brooks & Dunn for the REBOOT Tour 2022. He will take the stage at major festivals throughout the summer, and headline two shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium (9/27 and 9/28) for the first time. Kicking off this fall, Davis will join Luke Combs as direct support on The Middle of Somewhere Tour through December. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit jordandavisofficial.com/tour."What My World Spins Around" Lyrics:I love a first cast when the water's glassAnd the line starts to runOr that first sip of a cold beerWhen the working week's doneI love the twilight in the morning'Fore the day wakes upAnd the windows down on the first rideIn a paid up truckAnd I love a slow down in a beach townWith an ocean viewAnd I love a first fall Saturday tripDown to Baton RougeAnd I love a six string with the stars outAnd the campfire glowBut girl, that don't even come closeTo the way that it feelsWhen you lean in and kiss meThe way that you danceWhen you get kinda tipsyI'm wrapped 'round your fingerLike this ring I'm wearingThat look in your eye, girlWhen you catch me staringI don't even know what it isBut now that I found itI can't imagine me living without thisBack 40 view on our piece of groundWatching you watch the sun going downThat's what my world spins aroundWell, I finally get it nowWhen they say you know you knowAnd yeah, girl you had meFrom that first helloAnd the only thing betterIs heaven aboveBut until I get thereI'll never get enough ofThe way that it feelsWhen you lean in and kiss meThe way that you danceWhen you get kinda tipsyI'm wrapped 'round your fingerLike this ring I'm wearingThat look in your eye, girlWhen you catch me staringI don't even know what it isBut now that I found itI can't imagine me living without thisBack 40 view on our piece of groundWatching you watch the sun going downThat's what my world spins aroundWhat my world spins aroundOh yeahThe way that it feelsWhen you lean in and kiss meThe way that you danceWhen you get kinda tipsyAnd I'm wrapped 'round your fingerLike this ring I'm wearingThat look in your eye, girlWhen you catch me staringI don't even know what it isBut now that I found itI can't imagine me living without thisBack 40 view on our piece of groundWatching you watch the sun going downThat's what my world spins aroundYou're what my world spins aroundWhat my world spins aroundA native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Jordan Davis recently scored his fourth No. 1 hit, " Buy Dirt " (feat. Luke Bryan) from his 2021 EP, co-writing every track on the eight-song project apart from the John Prine-inspired "Blow Up Your TV." Davis previously notched three consecutive No. 1 hits: Platinum-Certified "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot," Double Platinum-Certified "Singles You Up" and Platinum-Certified "Take It From Me," each featured on his Gold-Certified debut album, Home State. Awarded Best New Country Artist at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, he is a two-time nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year and was named Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018. Davis has amassed 3.1 billion streams worldwide and appeared on Ellen, Good Morning America, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, TODAY and more. He has previously toured with artists including Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley, Rascal Flatts, Old Dominion, Jake Owen and Kip Moore.



