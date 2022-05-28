Jordan Davis Releases New Single "What My World Spins Around"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Multi-Platinum MCA Nashville hitmaker Jordan Davis
has released his brand-new single "What My World Spins Around," out everywhere now. The track will hit country radio airwaves with an official add date of June 6.
"What My World Spins Around" is penned by Davis alongside Matt Dragstrem and Ryan Hurd. Produced by Paul DiGiovanni, the up-tempo track is paired with heartfelt lyrics, "I finally get it now when they say you know, you know" and "Watching you watch the sun going down, That's what my world spins around."
"This song is a reflection of me writing what I know from the place I am in my life, and letting that drive the music," shares Davis. "It's already been a fun one to play live and I can't wait for everyone to hear it."
"What My World Spins Around" is the first look at new music for Davis, following his Platinum-certified single "Buy Dirt
" (feat. Luke Bryan). Topping the Country radio airplay charts for two weeks and amassing more than 524 MILLION global streams, Davis delivered high-profile performances of the song on both The Tonight
Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
and The Ellen
DeGeneres Show. "Buy Dirt
" tallied multiple awards nominations as a finalist for Top Country Song at the 2022 Billboard Music
Awards, nominated for Musical Event of the Year at the 55th CMA Awards, and for Music
Event, Single, and Song of the Year at the 57th ACM Awards.
After wrapping his headline BUY DIRT TOUR with sold out shows across the country, Davis is on the road now with Brooks & Dunn
for the REBOOT Tour 2022. He will take the stage at major festivals throughout the summer, and headline two shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium (9/27 and 9/28) for the first time. Kicking off this fall, Davis will join Luke Combs
as direct support on The Middle of Somewhere Tour through December. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit jordandavisofficial.com/tour.
"What My World Spins Around" Lyrics:
I love a first cast when the water's glass
And the line starts to run
Or that first sip of a cold beer
When the working week's done
I love the twilight in the morning
'Fore the day wakes up
And the windows down on the first ride
In a paid up truck
And I love a slow down in a beach town
With an ocean view
And I love a first fall Saturday trip
Down to Baton Rouge
And I love a six string with the stars out
And the campfire glow
But girl, that don't even come close
To the way that it feels
When you lean in and kiss me
The way that you dance
When you get kinda tipsy
I'm wrapped 'round your finger
Like this ring I'm wearing
That look in your eye, girl
When you catch me staring
I don't even know what it is
But now that I found it
I can't imagine me living without this
Back 40 view on our piece of ground
Watching you watch the sun going down
That's what my world spins around
Well, I finally get it now
When they say you know you know
And yeah, girl you had me
From that first hello
And the only thing better
Is heaven above
But until I get there
I'll never get enough of
The way that it feels
When you lean in and kiss me
The way that you dance
When you get kinda tipsy
I'm wrapped 'round your finger
Like this ring I'm wearing
That look in your eye, girl
When you catch me staring
I don't even know what it is
But now that I found it
I can't imagine me living without this
Back 40 view on our piece of ground
Watching you watch the sun going down
That's what my world spins around
What my world spins around
Oh yeah
The way that it feels
When you lean in and kiss me
The way that you dance
When you get kinda tipsy
And I'm wrapped 'round your finger
Like this ring I'm wearing
That look in your eye, girl
When you catch me staring
I don't even know what it is
But now that I found it
I can't imagine me living without this
Back 40 view on our piece of ground
Watching you watch the sun going down
That's what my world spins around
You're what my world spins around
What my world spins around
A native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Jordan Davis
recently scored his fourth No. 1 hit, "Buy Dirt
" (feat. Luke Bryan) from his 2021 EP, co-writing every track on the eight-song project apart from the John Prine-inspired "Blow Up Your TV." Davis previously notched three consecutive No. 1 hits: Platinum-Certified "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot," Double
Platinum-Certified "Singles You Up" and Platinum-Certified "Take It From Me," each featured on his Gold-Certified debut album, Home State. Awarded Best New Country Artist at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music
Awards, he is a two-time nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year and was named Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018. Davis has amassed 3.1 billion streams worldwide and appeared on Ellen, Good Morning America, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight
Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, TODAY and more. He has previously toured with artists including Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley, Rascal Flatts, Old Dominion, Jake Owen
and Kip Moore.