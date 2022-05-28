Tiesto Remixes Badshah X J Balvin's International Trilingual Hit "Voodoo"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today Indian singer, rapper and producer, Badshah, and Latinx global superstar J Balvin
get the Tiësto treatment on their international hit "Voodoo," with a remix out today via Capitol Records / Universal Music.
A trilingual anthem = Hindi, Spanish, and English = produced by top hit making producer/ artist Tainy(who has churned out hits with Bad Bunny, Shawn Mendes, Camila
Cabello, Anuel, Rosalía, Daddy Yankee
to name a few), "Voodoo
" is a cautionary tale of lust and magic. The song's supernatural theme is reflected in the striking, effects-filled video.
Badshah
is ready for the world to catch his light and has been on a mission to take Desi-Pop global, bridging Indian and Western cultures through jubilant rhythms and hooks that transcend language. Born in Delhi, Badshah
is India's most successful musical artist of his generation, having generated more than 15 billion streams worldwide, performed more than 700 live shows and become an ambassador for global brands. He is one of the few artists to have 18 songs cross over 200 Million + views on YouTube.
"Voodoo
" marks the first proper collaboration between Badshah
and Latinx icon, J Balvin. "J Balvin is like an idol to me," says Badshah. "He's been doing what I have been trying to do in my own space, and the way he's made a way for himself despite the language, despite the odds, really inspired me."
"Voodoo
" follows Badshah's latest EP Retropanda - Part 1, that released last month. The four-track set includes smash hits "Tabahi" and "Jugnu," which thus far have accrued over 290 million combined views on YouTube and over 47 million Spotify streams. Badshah's 2021 viral hit Bachpan Ka Pyaar has over 415M Views on YouTube in just about 8 Months.
In 2021, Badshah
inked an exclusive agreement with Universal Music
Group to be led by Capitol Records. "Voodoo
" continues the groundbreaking artist's mission, ultimately leading Desi-Pop and Indian non-film music to a global stage.
Global superstar, entrepreneur and committed mental health advocate, J Balvin
is a highly-decorated music icon with wins across Billboard Music
Awards, American Music
Awards, Latin GRAMMY's and many others. As a Latinx artist, he has steadfastly broken cultural barriers and become one of the Top 10 most streamed artists globally developing legions of fans worldwide. Hailed by Billboard as "the biggest breakout act Latin music has seen in many years" and Pitchfork as "the face of modern Reggaeton," Balvin is leading a second generation of Musica Urbana stars that have propelled Latin music to an unprecedented global embrace that transcends genres. Most recently he landed his 35th #1 at Latin Airplay, more than any other artist in history. In addition to his many successes in music, J Balvin
has been one of the first Latinx artists to forge partnerships with notable brands across lucrative categories including Jordan Brand, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, Moschino, Gopuff, Fortnite, and Discord. His latest passion is raising awareness on the importance of mental health and mental health resources.
Tiësto is a Grammy® Award-winning, platinum-certified, international icon. The DJ and producer is the only artist to ever hold the titles of "The Greatest DJ of All Time" courtesy of Mixmag, and "#1 DJ" according to Rolling Stone. From his underground dance floor bangers to his high-profile Las Vegas
residency and crossover success, Tiësto created the blueprint that defines what it means to be a success in today's dance music world. In Tiësto's true fashion, he continues expand across genres, always evolving his craft. With over 36 million albums sold, 10 billion cumulative streams, and a social platform with an audience exceeding 30 million fans spanning the globe, he continues to revolutionize the dance music landscape. Tiësto's first release since signing with Atlantic Records, "The Business
" has dominated airplay and charts worldwide since its September
2020 release, garnering over 1.4 billion streams to date, and was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Recording at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards.
It has also held a steady position on Apple & Spotify's "Today's Top Hits" & "Today's Hits" playlists, and hit #1 at US Dance Radio. "The Business
" is certified Platinum in 15 countries and gold in 8 countries and has held a place on the Top 10 official singles chart in 10 countries as well as Top 50 on Spotify in 31 countries. Tiësto made history with single "Don't Be Shy
" with Karol
G, which marked the first English song ever for Karol
G, and the first Latin Artist collaboration for Tiësto, and currently has 648M streams, over 1 million TikTok creates, and over 210 million views on the official music video. The third single from Tiësto's upcoming album, "The Motto
" with Ava Max, is out now with 613 million streams to date and sitting at #32 at Top 40 radio.