World Premiere Performance Of "We Belong" By Evan Klassen To Debut At Europe's Largest Mega Event, World Club Dome

Bernd Breiter is a passionate entrepreneur and is known worldwide for his continuing ability to innovate and invigorate festival and media events. With his BigCityBeats GmbH and the international WORLD CLUB DOME events, which attract almost 500,000 visitors every year, he has successfully earned the reputation of an "innovator without borders." One of the many truly incredible achievements for which he and his team are responsible is the first DJ set in space, during which he trained the astronaut Luca Parmitano to play a DJ set from space. Founded by legendary music mogul Bernd Breiter, this year's World Club Dome: Las Vegas edition will be held in Frankfurt, Germany from June 3rd - June 5th. Evan Klassen will be featured at the mega event alongside David Guetta, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, Robin Schulz, and DJ Snake.The song, "We Belong," has the same message as "We Are the World" produced by Quincy Jones performed with superstars like Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson, Dianna Ross, and Tina Turner. " We Belong " will be performed by Evan in front of tens of thousands of people as an anthem for humanity and will play a vital role in supporting humanitarian efforts worldwide. The mission of the song is to unify people around the globe and serve as a bold invitation to all of the world's citizens to meet every conflict with love while moving through life with peace in our hearts.The song was written by Evan Klassen and composed in partnership with multi-Grammy award-winning Music Producer Andrew Dawson and Executive Producer Katana Natasha Alexander. The song's full expression will culminate in a collaboration with over 20 top musicians from every major continent to unite humanity in this critical moment of history. Evan's vision is perform the song alongside these major musicians during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. 