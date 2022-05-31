

https://www.paolotossio.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The CoCreators are back with remix of their smashing track "Major Midi".First you'll find "The CoCreators Horny Remix", a funky production filled with flutes and horns over a fat bass line, the perfect vibes for the upcoming summer. Paolo Tossio brings in the second mix of the ep Cutting up the original to full effect.This ep is dedicated to Marco, half of The CoCreators who left us last year.Out on May the 30th, don't miss it!www.thecocreatorsmusic.comwww.lovevibrationnation.comhttps://www.instagram.com/lovevibrationnationhttps://www.paolotossio.com/



