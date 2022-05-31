Jazz Fusion Has A New Brazilian Flavour In Eldad Ben Naim's Latest EP "Be New"





The title single is a flood of momentous and voluptuous rhythm, driven by the enveloping bass lines, glitchy trip-hop textures and vintage jazz flourishes, which gear the composition away from easy listening and into artfully immersive ingenuity.



With a similar sonic palette to Miles Davis, Weather Report, and Jaco Pastorius, Be New pays a gracious nod to the roots of jazz before defiantly careering into a modernist spin on the genre.



Eldad Ben Naim said: "My inspiration is strong women; my message is release, relax and be with yourself a little."



Amelia Vandergast, Executive Editor at A&R Factory said: "The sultry, smoky jazz horns alongside glitchy breakbeats in Be New are enough to give



Eldad Ben Naim resides in Eilat, Israel; the bass player, composer and producer immersed himself in the world of music from an early age and never relinquished his passion for the arts. Along with his hours dedicated to perfecting his composition craft, he has toured extensively.

He released his solo debut album, Watersoul, in 2021 to international acclaim, and after the release of his 2022 EP, Be New, there is a new self-produced project in the pipeline. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After the successful launch of his 2021 album, Watersoul, Israel's finest jazz contemporary, Eldad Ben Naim, has extended his discography with the release of his Brazilian-inspired four-track EP, Be New.The title single is a flood of momentous and voluptuous rhythm, driven by the enveloping bass lines, glitchy trip-hop textures and vintage jazz flourishes, which gear the composition away from easy listening and into artfully immersive ingenuity.With a similar sonic palette to Miles Davis, Weather Report, and Jaco Pastorius, Be New pays a gracious nod to the roots of jazz before defiantly careering into a modernist spin on the genre.Eldad Ben Naim said: "My inspiration is strong women; my message is release, relax and be with yourself a little."Amelia Vandergast, Executive Editor at A&R Factory said: "The sultry, smoky jazz horns alongside glitchy breakbeats in Be New are enough to give Thom Yorke a run for his money. Sublime scarcely covers the vibrant melting pot of culture, style and creativity."Eldad Ben Naim resides in Eilat, Israel; the bass player, composer and producer immersed himself in the world of music from an early age and never relinquished his passion for the arts. Along with his hours dedicated to perfecting his composition craft, he has toured extensively.He released his solo debut album, Watersoul, in 2021 to international acclaim, and after the release of his 2022 EP, Be New, there is a new self-produced project in the pipeline.



