Harry Styles Announces Ten Additional Shows For Love On Tour 2022, Sells Out All 42 Shows





In the wake of recent mass shootings across the US, including the horrific events that took place in Uvalde,



"Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at Robb Elementary School in Texas," said Harry Styles. "On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items."



Produced by Live Nation, the tour now includes 42 nights at many of North America's most notable venues, kicking off on Monday, August 15th and Tuesday, August 16th at Scotiabank



HARRY STYLES LOVE ON TOUR 2022 DATES:

Mon Aug 15 -Toronto, ON - Scotiabank

Tue Aug 16 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank

Sat Aug 20 - New York, NY - Madison

Sun Aug 21 - New York, NY - Madison

Mon Aug 22 - New York, NY - Madison

Fri Aug 26 - New York, NY - Madison

Sat Aug 27 - New York, NY - Madison

Sun Aug 28 - New York, NY - Madison

Thu Sep 01 - New York, NY - Madison

Fri Sep 02 - New York, NY - Madison

Sat Sep 03 - New York, NY - Madison

Wed Sep 07 - New York, NY - Madison

Thu Sep 08 - New York, NY - Madison

Sat Sep 10 - New York, NY - Madison

Wed Sep 14 - New York, NY - Madison

Thu Sep 15 - New York, NY - Madison

Wed Sep 21 - New York, NY - Madison

Sun Sep 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center is Harry's House~

Mon Sep 26 - Austin, TX - Moody Center is Harry's House~

Wed Sep 28 - Austin, TX - Moody Center is Harry's House~

Thu Sep 29 - Austin, TX - Moody Center is Harry's House~

Sun Oct 02 - Austin, TX - Moody Center is Harry's House~

Thu Oct 06 - Chicago, IL - United Center is Harry's House#

Sat Oct 08 - Chicago, IL - United Center is Harry's House#

Sun Oct 09 - Chicago, IL - United Center is Harry's House#

Thu Oct 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center is Harry's House#

Fri Oct 14 - Chicago, IL - United Center is Harry's House#

Sun Oct 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House+!

Mon Oct 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House+!

Wed Oct 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House+!

Fri Oct 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House+!

Sat Oct 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House+!

Mon Oct 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House+

Wed Nov 02 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House+

Fri Nov 04 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House+

Sat Nov 05 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House+

Mon Nov 07 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House+

Wed Nov 09 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House+

Fri Nov 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House+

Sat Nov 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House+

Mon Nov 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House+

Tue Nov 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House+

^Madi Diaz

*Blood Orange

~Gabriels

#Jessie Ware

+Ben Harper



​​Harry



Harry is equally renowned as an incredible live performer. His Love On Tour shows were postponed due to the pandemic and finally started in New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The international superstar Harry Styles has announced that he has sold out all 42 dates of his massive Love On Tour 2022 in support of his new album Harry's House. This includes the additional 5 New York and 5 Los Angeles dates that were just announced this week. Coming off two special One Night Only shows in New York and London, the highly anticipated 2022 tour will allow fans to have access to multiple nights in each major city turning iconic venues into Harry's House for the run of shows.In the wake of recent mass shootings across the US, including the horrific events that took place in Uvalde, Texas this week, Styles will be donating proceeds from the tour, with Live Nation matching, equaling over $1 Million to Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund - the education, research, and litigation arm of Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country."Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at Robb Elementary School in Texas," said Harry Styles. "On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items."Produced by Live Nation, the tour now includes 42 nights at many of North America's most notable venues, kicking off on Monday, August 15th and Tuesday, August 16th at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON. Styles will continue his residencies in New York City for fifteen nights at Madison Square Garden, Austin for five nights at Moody Center, and Chicago for five nights at United Center, before wrapping up at Los Angeles' Kia Forum for fifteen-night run concluding on Tuesday, November 15th.HARRY STYLES LOVE ON TOUR 2022 DATES:Mon Aug 15 -Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena is Harry's House^Tue Aug 16 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena is Harry's House^Sat Aug 20 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden is Harry's House*!Sun Aug 21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden is Harry's House*!Mon Aug 22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden is Harry's House*!Fri Aug 26 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden is Harry's House*!Sat Aug 27 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden is Harry's House*!Sun Aug 28 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden is Harry's House*Thu Sep 01 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden is Harry's House*Fri Sep 02 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden is Harry's House*Sat Sep 03 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden is Harry's House*Wed Sep 07 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden is Harry's House*Thu Sep 08 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden is Harry's House*Sat Sep 10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden is Harry's House*Wed Sep 14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden is Harry's House*Thu Sep 15 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden is Harry's House*Wed Sep 21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden is Harry's House*Sun Sep 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center is Harry's House~Mon Sep 26 - Austin, TX - Moody Center is Harry's House~Wed Sep 28 - Austin, TX - Moody Center is Harry's House~Thu Sep 29 - Austin, TX - Moody Center is Harry's House~Sun Oct 02 - Austin, TX - Moody Center is Harry's House~Thu Oct 06 - Chicago, IL - United Center is Harry's House#Sat Oct 08 - Chicago, IL - United Center is Harry's House#Sun Oct 09 - Chicago, IL - United Center is Harry's House#Thu Oct 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center is Harry's House#Fri Oct 14 - Chicago, IL - United Center is Harry's House#Sun Oct 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House+!Mon Oct 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House+!Wed Oct 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House+!Fri Oct 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House+!Sat Oct 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House+!Mon Oct 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House+Wed Nov 02 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House+Fri Nov 04 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House+Sat Nov 05 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House+Mon Nov 07 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House+Wed Nov 09 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House+Fri Nov 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House+Sat Nov 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House+Mon Nov 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House+Tue Nov 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum is Harry's House+^Madi Diaz*Blood Orange~Gabriels#Jessie Ware+Ben Harper​​Harry Styles has established himself as one of the biggest and most influential artists in music. He recently released his record setting #1 new single "As It Was," the first taste from his upcoming third album, Harry's House to critical acclaim around the world. His self-titled debut solo album became one of the world's top-ten best-selling albums of the year and had the biggest first week of sales by a male artist in history. His second album, Fine Line, topped the Billboard 200 when it was released, making it Harry's second US Number One album, and made chart history providing the biggest sales week for a solo UK male artist since Nielsen Music began electronically trading sales data in 1991. Since launching his solo career, he has gained prestigious accolades including, two BRIT awards, a Grammy award, an Ivor Novello Award an American Music Award and many others across the world, in addition to being the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue Magazine.Harry is equally renowned as an incredible live performer. His Love On Tour shows were postponed due to the pandemic and finally started in September 2021 in Las Vegas. Harry performed over 40 shows throughout the US at the end of last year winning praise from fans and critics alike. His shows are packed with his global hit singles including Sign of the Times, Lights Up, Adore You, Watermelon Sugar and Kiwi. Harry headlined the legendary Coachella Festival playing to a crowd of over 100,000 on both April 15 and 22. He will take Love on Tour worldwide this summer, starting June 11 in Glasgow.



