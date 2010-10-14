Tom Odell Unveils New Single 'Sad Anymore'





'Sad Anymore' is the second installment from his latest body of work and follows the release of 'Best Day Of My Life,' which ignited this new musical chapter. 'Sad Anymore' is a bittersweet song of self-reflection that see's Tom question his own state of mind as he sings "Look at all the happy people / What are they doing that I ain't doing?"



Speaking about the track, Tom reveals: "Like lots of people sometimes I go through periods where I feel sad. Sometimes I can hide it so that people don't notice, but other times it's right there, in my every word, every look and I'm sure everyone can see. Sometimes it can feel quite beautiful, like a sad melody, but other times it can be ugly, like fingers down a chalkboard. More often than not though, being sad is a pretty lonely experience, and one that can be hard to talk about or describe. But I hope by singing about it, and being honest as I can, the people who feel sad sometimes too, might feel less lonely..."



Tom recently wrapped his North American headlining tour, but is set to return next month for Governors Ball



In other news, Tom recently joined forces with GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Tiësto for a remix of his 2012 hit single 'Another Love', with all proceeds going to Choose Love. The release coincides with the track being certified RIAA Platinum with over 1 billion streams in the United States.



Singer, songwriter and musician,



Later that year, his platinum-selling debut album Long Way Down was released to critical acclaim and went straight to #1 on the UK Albums Chart. Rightfully praised for his songwriting prowess, in 2014 Tom won the prestigious title of Songwriter Of The Year at the Ivor Novello Awards before his stunning cover of The Beatles' 'Real Love' accompanied the highly anticipated and long-cherished John Lewis Christmas advert.



Tom went on to release his second studio album, Wrong Crowd, in 2016, which charted at #2 and is BPI certified Gold, and his third studio album, Jubilee Road, was released in 2018.



Tom's dedicated work ethic became an obsession that culminated in crippling anxiety, leading to a dark period of mental health that Tom wrote his way through. These broader lyrical horizons needed to be matched by a musical expansion, coming in the form of his genre-bending 2021 fourth studio album, Monsters, the final album to fulfil his major label record deal with Columbia Records.



The album's DIY and electronic sound was crafted in a threadbare way using instruments he had to hand during the height of the pandemic like Moog synths - a move underpinned by both necessity and a desire to explore. Now an independent artist, free from the constraints of a major label,



Armed with a newfound sense of freedom and creative control, this new era of Tom's career sees him take focus off hooks and strategy and instead create an environment where his audience can sit with the music and breathe. The result is a work of minimalist beauty, comprising just Tom's voice, a piano and the occasional creak of a stool.



Tour Dates:

06/11 - Governors Ball

10/14-10/16 - Austin City Limits New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tom Odell has shared his latest track 'Sad Anymore,' a delicate and haunting track, released via independent label mtheory. It's accompanied by an animated music video created by line-drawing artist Manshen Lo (Sally Rooney), with animation by Duncan Gist and produced by Nexus Studios -the same team behind the official video for Tom's recent single 'Best Day Of My Life.''Sad Anymore' is the second installment from his latest body of work and follows the release of 'Best Day Of My Life,' which ignited this new musical chapter. 'Sad Anymore' is a bittersweet song of self-reflection that see's Tom question his own state of mind as he sings "Look at all the happy people / What are they doing that I ain't doing?"Speaking about the track, Tom reveals: "Like lots of people sometimes I go through periods where I feel sad. Sometimes I can hide it so that people don't notice, but other times it's right there, in my every word, every look and I'm sure everyone can see. Sometimes it can feel quite beautiful, like a sad melody, but other times it can be ugly, like fingers down a chalkboard. More often than not though, being sad is a pretty lonely experience, and one that can be hard to talk about or describe. But I hope by singing about it, and being honest as I can, the people who feel sad sometimes too, might feel less lonely..."Tom recently wrapped his North American headlining tour, but is set to return next month for Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City on Saturday, June 11. The British award-winning songwriter is also confirmed to perform at Austin City Limits this fall. For a list of all upcoming live dates, please visit here.In other news, Tom recently joined forces with GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Tiësto for a remix of his 2012 hit single 'Another Love', with all proceeds going to Choose Love. The release coincides with the track being certified RIAA Platinum with over 1 billion streams in the United States.Singer, songwriter and musician, Tom Odell was propelled straight to the forefront of the mainstream when his debut EP, Songs From Another Love, was released in 2012, catching mass attention and leading him to win a BRITs Critics' Choice Award in 2013 and a place in BBC's coveted Sound Of list.Later that year, his platinum-selling debut album Long Way Down was released to critical acclaim and went straight to #1 on the UK Albums Chart. Rightfully praised for his songwriting prowess, in 2014 Tom won the prestigious title of Songwriter Of The Year at the Ivor Novello Awards before his stunning cover of The Beatles' 'Real Love' accompanied the highly anticipated and long-cherished John Lewis Christmas advert.Tom went on to release his second studio album, Wrong Crowd, in 2016, which charted at #2 and is BPI certified Gold, and his third studio album, Jubilee Road, was released in 2018.Tom's dedicated work ethic became an obsession that culminated in crippling anxiety, leading to a dark period of mental health that Tom wrote his way through. These broader lyrical horizons needed to be matched by a musical expansion, coming in the form of his genre-bending 2021 fourth studio album, Monsters, the final album to fulfil his major label record deal with Columbia Records.The album's DIY and electronic sound was crafted in a threadbare way using instruments he had to hand during the height of the pandemic like Moog synths - a move underpinned by both necessity and a desire to explore. Now an independent artist, free from the constraints of a major label, Tom Odell has stripped things back.Armed with a newfound sense of freedom and creative control, this new era of Tom's career sees him take focus off hooks and strategy and instead create an environment where his audience can sit with the music and breathe. The result is a work of minimalist beauty, comprising just Tom's voice, a piano and the occasional creak of a stool.Tour Dates:06/11 - Governors Ball Music Festival - New York, NY10/14-10/16 - Austin City Limits Music Festival - Austin, TX



