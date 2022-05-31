Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 31/05/2022

Anita Baker Planning 2022 Summer Tour Follow Las Vegas Residency

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Songstress supreme Anita Baker has been lighting it up in Las Vegas with her residency at The Venitia Theatre. But now she is planning to take that show on the road, hinting at a dozen or more stops around the country.

This morning Anita Baker gave the clearest indication yet, indicating on Twitter that she would be coming back home to perform in Detroit at the downtown Little Caesars Arena, and that ticket will go on sale next week.

There have been no formal announcements about the tour, which would be Ms. Baker's first since her successful "farewell" tour in 2018.
We'll keep you posted as official dates are announced, but you can be sure that we're going to be lining up to get our tickets when they're available.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0134871 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0044422149658203 secs