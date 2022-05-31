Anita Baker Planning 2022 Summer Tour Follow Las Vegas Residency





We'll keep you posted as official dates are announced, but you can be sure that we're going to be lining up to get our tickets when they're available. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Songstress supreme Anita Baker has been lighting it up in Las Vegas with her residency at The Venitia Theatre. But now she is planning to take that show on the road, hinting at a dozen or more stops around the country.This morning Anita Baker gave the clearest indication yet, indicating on Twitter that she would be coming back home to perform in Detroit at the downtown Little Caesars Arena, and that ticket will go on sale next week.There have been no formal announcements about the tour, which would be Ms. Baker's first since her successful "farewell" tour in 2018.We'll keep you posted as official dates are announced, but you can be sure that we're going to be lining up to get our tickets when they're available.



