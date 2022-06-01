Teleperformance Partners With Norah Jones, Kicks Off Annual For Fun Festival





The For Fun Festival started on April 22 and will end on December 12. Official contest rules, details, and information about the For Fun Festival 2022 can be found by visiting Teleperformance on TikTok: @teleperformance_group. To learn more about Teleperformance visit www.teleperformance.com and follow Teleperformance on Twitter: @teleperformance. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and advanced related services, has just launched its fourteenth year of the For Fun Festival, the annual contest that celebrates diversity and talent throughout Teleperformance. Employees can share their talent in the categories of music, art, dance, and TP Originals which includes creative skills such as magic tricks, standup comedy, and acrobatic performances, among others. To kick off the contest, this year the For Fun Festival has raised the bar and invited the GRAMMY award-winning legend Norah Jones to be the special musical guest. Jones, who is celebrating the 20-year anniversary of her debut album "Come Away with Me," recorded an exclusive video for the For Fun Festival singing her famous hit "Don't Know Why."The 2022 For Fun Festival is completely digital, participants will have the chance to duet with Norah Jones or make their own music performance on TikTok or Instagram Reels. To enter the competition, participants should have an account on TikTok or Instagram, upload their unique performance, follow TP on Instagram and TikTok and add the hashtag #ForFunFestival2022."Every year we look forward to the For Fun Festival, and it is amazing to see our talented employees sharing their passion with us, and this year, it is an honor for us to have top-tier entertainment talent such as Norah Jones be part of 2022 For Fun Festival, as it was an unforgettable evening for all." said Luciana Cemerka, Global Vice President of Marketing, Teleperformance.The For Fun Festival started on April 22 and will end on December 12. Official contest rules, details, and information about the For Fun Festival 2022 can be found by visiting Teleperformance on TikTok: @teleperformance_group. To learn more about Teleperformance visit www.teleperformance.com and follow Teleperformance on Twitter: @teleperformance.



