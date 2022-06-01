Toronto-Based R&B Queen, Pisceze, Returns With Emotional New Single "Red Handed"





With a mission to shape the world of music in her own way, Pisceze infuses her emotional intelligence and Canadian upbringing in her songwriting to consistently deliver raw emotion & everyday introspection on love. Beginning in 2019 with her debut singles, " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Wealth Garden Entertainment is pleased to announce Toronto's R&B sensation, Pisceze, is back with a sonically captivating raw new single titled "Red Handed", now available across all streaming platforms. Since the release of her debut song, "What's Your Sign," in 2019, her sound has continued to evolve with each release from "Lay Up," to "Superstar," and many more. The Korean-Japanese singer-songwriter has since released multiple records including a 4-track EP entitled P.L.A.Y.Featured in Complex Canada's list of "Top 6 Artists You've Been Sleeping On", Pisceze has been making waves in the R&B, soul and K-Pop space. More recently, she was included in RBC's 19 Rising Canadian Music Artists to join First Up with RBCxMusic - a program developed to showcase and elevate emerging musicians and recording artists from across Canada. Live Nation Canada, the country's leading live entertainment producer and promoter, will continue to provide unique performance and valuable exposure opportunities for the Featured Artists."I let it all out on this record, I've never put so much of my own emotion & meaning behind a song as much as this!" said Pisceze. "This one's for the GOOD GIRLS that got PLAYED and are still SOLID. I can't wait til y'all hear this & share this experience with me!" she continued.One of her most personal songs yet, fans can expect a cinematic music video for "Red Handed" on YouTube and they can also enter to win a cash prize giveaway, visit pisceze.com for details. The R&B Queen will be hosting single release parties in Toronto on Friday, May 27th at Sky-Flower and on Saturday, May 28th at Muzique nightclub in Montreal. Visit www.pisceze.com for streaming links and more.With a mission to shape the world of music in her own way, Pisceze infuses her emotional intelligence and Canadian upbringing in her songwriting to consistently deliver raw emotion & everyday introspection on love. Beginning in 2019 with her debut singles, " Like That " & "What's Your Sign?", Pisceze has immensely grown with her audience staking a position in R&B music. It's no question her talents have been gracefully recognized by the likes of BBC 1xtra, LinkUpTv, RBCxArtist, LiveNation, Earmilk and Clout. Ending her initial year of artistry ranking on Complex Canada's list of "6 Artists We've Been Sleeping On".



