

"Oshun Ep" consists of three original tunes with a spicy sound embracing Afro House and Melodic House, plus five remixes by MI.LA, Jack Essek, Jaykill, Dolbytall and Awaken, for a total of eight chilled and tasty tracks.



In "Oshun" Bakean & Charles Klein used a mystical voice as a base to built a track with dark and deep beats. They played Some live acoustic guitar to balanced the darkness and warm it up. It's an invitation to explore unknown places.



"



"St Cyr" is a deep and meditative track with a melodic and almost progressive feeling.

Bakean & Charles Klein used some religious choir to get that spiritual dark feeling to contrast with the melody that brings out some lights and hope.



Out on digital stores and streaming platforms on May the 24th, don't miss it!



Soundcloud : https://soundcloud.com/bakean

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Bakeanmusic

Insta: https://www.instagram.com/bakeanmusic/

Soundcloud : Soundcloud/charles_klein

Facebook: @charleskleinmusic

Insta: charles_klein_music New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bakean & Charles Klein deliver their brand new "Oshun Ep" on Kosa Records."Oshun Ep" consists of three original tunes with a spicy sound embracing Afro House and Melodic House, plus five remixes by MI.LA, Jack Essek, Jaykill, Dolbytall and Awaken, for a total of eight chilled and tasty tracks.In "Oshun" Bakean & Charles Klein used a mystical voice as a base to built a track with dark and deep beats. They played Some live acoustic guitar to balanced the darkness and warm it up. It's an invitation to explore unknown places. Sakura " originated from a famous Japanese traditional theme, the artists wanted to get a more percussive and deep sound to contrast with the soft melody. Then they recorded their own vocals and percussions to add to some kind of live feeling."St Cyr" is a deep and meditative track with a melodic and almost progressive feeling.Bakean & Charles Klein used some religious choir to get that spiritual dark feeling to contrast with the melody that brings out some lights and hope.Out on digital stores and streaming platforms on May the 24th, don't miss it!Soundcloud : https://soundcloud.com/bakeanFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/BakeanmusicInsta: https://www.instagram.com/bakeanmusic/Soundcloud : Soundcloud/charles_kleinFacebook: @charleskleinmusicInsta: charles_klein_music



