Introducing Hip-Hop Newcomer Kaiya With Her Unflinchingly Honest, Trap-Inspired Debut 'Mess'





Evidently, 'Mess' comes from a point of confidence, which isn't all too easily won, especially for women in the music industry. Below, Kaiya expresses why her first single means so much to her: "This song is special to me because I wrote this at a low point. I'd just started writing raps and I started writing things I'd never said before — it felt amazing. It just flowed out. When I listen back on it, I love it so much. I turned a hurtful moment into a gritty song I can bop hard as hell too. It signifies a turning point in my life where I don't let pain linger. I just dance and laugh."



Emerging from a place when Kaiya felt disrespected and unappreciated, this track is designed to inspire with the cyclical rhythms, hypnotizing melodies, earthy minor chords, bottomed-out bass and sizzled trap all creating a boss level energy. The stand-out element is easily the rap verses, which are peppered with witty lines that cut through the male ego while lifting herself and fellow women up.



After listening to 'Mess', there's no mistaking that Kaiya has all the determination, talent and skill to make it in the music industry, so watch this space!



Kaiya is a performing artist turned singer, songwriter, rapper and producer. Born on the westside of Detroit, she moved to Los Angeles to begin writing and producing her own style of music, which she affectionately describes as house-inspired, trap inspired R&B. She designs her soundscapes with repetitive melodies, gritty verses, minor chords and heavy 808s. She writes both raps and melodies and pays especially close attention to how her music translates to her stage performances, because of her background in theater. Some of her favorite rappers are Andre 3000, Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

www.instagram.com/officialkaiya

twitter.com/kaiyawynnmusic

www.facebook.com/OfficialKaiya

www.youtube.com/channel/UCY1paOPZDL7pZn0b1JV78jA

