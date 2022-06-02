Oxbow Riverstage In Downtown Napa Announces 2022 Concert Season





Operated in partnership with Another Planet Entertainment and Blue Note Entertainment Group, the Oxbow RiverStage resides at historic Downtown Napa's Oxbow Commons, nestled against the scenic backdrop of the Napa River with views of rolling hills and vineyards. The venue includes grass fields, paved walkways, and unobstructed sightlines, with a focus on providing Napa Valley wines, tasty food, and additional activations. All steps away from the world renowned Oxbow Public Market and top-rated restaurants and hotels. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Blue Note Entertainment Group and Another Planet Entertainment are proud to announce the 2022 season of concerts at Oxbow RiverStage, the outdoor music venue in downtown Napa, CA.This year's concert series at Oxbow RiverStage marks the venue's first full season and will kick off on June 19 with Brandi Carlile. Other artists confirmed thus far are Norah Jones with special guest Regina Spektor on June 25, A-HA July 29, a Voodoo Threauxdown with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue August 12, Robert Plant Alison Krauss August 23, Widespread Panic for three nights on August 26, 27 & 28, Leon Bridges on September 4 and Bonnie Raitt with Mavis Staples on September 17. Look for more enticing shows to be announced soon.Oxbow RiverStage's 2022 season, which runs from June through September, will feature up to 13 ticketed and one free concert, in partnership with the City of Napa, on the 4th of July, spanning many genres of music. Debuting in 2019 with 4 shows and shuttered by COVID in 2020 Oxbow RiverStage returned in 2021 with a shortened season. Oxbow RiverStage is thrilled to be back again in 2022 with its first full season of 13 exciting concerts!The venue entertains up to five thousand at each show and will feature reserved seating, general admission, or a combination of both based on the event as well as exclusive hotel packages. A Gold ticket option is offered at every concert featuring dedicated venue entrance, cash bar, restrooms and front section viewing.Full ticketing information for Oxbow RiverStage concerts can be found at www.OxbowRiverStage.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.For more information and updates on the Oxbow RiverStage, visit www.OxbowRiverStage.com and follow us on our social channels:Facebook: @oxbowriverstage | facebook.com/oxbowriverstage/Twitter: @oxbownapa | twitter.com/oxbownapaInstagram: @oxbownapa | instagram.com/oxbownapa/Operated in partnership with Another Planet Entertainment and Blue Note Entertainment Group, the Oxbow RiverStage resides at historic Downtown Napa's Oxbow Commons, nestled against the scenic backdrop of the Napa River with views of rolling hills and vineyards. The venue includes grass fields, paved walkways, and unobstructed sightlines, with a focus on providing Napa Valley wines, tasty food, and additional activations. All steps away from the world renowned Oxbow Public Market and top-rated restaurants and hotels.



