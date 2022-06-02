MTV Announces All-Star Lineup For 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards And Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted





· Legendary DJ D-Nice set to take the stage for Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED.



· ABOUT D-NICE: With his journey taking him from the streets of Harlem all the way to The White House, Derrick "D-Nice" Jones is not only a pillar of hip-hop but is continuing to steer pop culture. The legendary artist, DJ, and photographer has moved millions on wax, on stage, and now online with his revolutionary virtual Club Quarantine. The latter paved the way for numerous Instagram Live series. More importantly, Club Quarantine raised millions for first responders, HBCU's, and more. D-Nice's global influence has been acknowledged time and again including being named 2021 Entertainer of The Year by The NAACP Image Awards while the BET Awards named him DJ of The Year and made him an honorary recipient of the "



· Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED will debut exclusive clips throughout the show from the upcoming series SELLING THE OC (Netflix) and THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP EX-WIVES CLUB (Bravo)



· MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS - COMPLETE LIST OF PRESENTERS:

· Awkwafina (presenting Comedic Genius Award to Jack Black)

· Billy Eichner (Bros)

· Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies)

· Chris Evans (Lightyear)

· Eduardo Franco (Stranger Things)

· Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick)

· Lana Condor (Moonshot)

· Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things)

· Jay Ellis (Top Gun: Maverick)

· Jenna

· Joe Keery (Stranger Things)

· Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things)

·

·

· Rachel Sennott (Bodies Bodies Bodies)

·

· Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six)

·

· Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)



· MOVIE & TV AWARDS: UNSCRIPTED - COMPLETE LIST OF PRESENTERS:

· Alex Hall (Selling the OC)

·

· Brandi Marshall (Selling the OC)

· Chris "CT" Tamburello (The Challenge)

· Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)

· Crystal Kung Minkoff (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

· Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club)

· Dorit Kemsley (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

· Emma Hernan (Selling Sunset)

·

· Garcelle Beauvais (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

·

· Jeremy Scott (Making the Cut)

· Kathy Hilton (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

·

· Kim Lee (Bling Empire)

· Kristin Cavallari (The Hills)

· Kyle Richards (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

·

· Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

· Melissa Gorga (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

· Nick Viall (The Viall Files, The Bachelor)

·

· Paige Desorbo (Summer House)

· Sheree Zampino (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

· Sutton Stracke (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

· Tami Roman (VH1's Unfaithful)

· Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club)

· Taylor Armstrong (The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club)

· Teresa Giudice (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

· Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)

· Tyler Stanaland (Selling the OC)



· PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:

· This year, the highly anticipated MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED will air as an epic, one-night global event honoring the brightest stars in movies and television.



· Actress and musician

· Legendary actor, comedian and musician Jack



· Entertainment icon

· Immediately following, the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, hosted by Tayshia Adams, airs beginning at 10PM ET/PT, celebrating all things reality television. More info.



· SOCIAL ONLY CATEGORY: Voting for "Best Musical Moment (presented by SONIC(R) Drive-In) opened May 30th via MTV's Instagram Stories and closes June 3rd; the winner will be revealed live in-show.

· SIMULCASTS: Both events will simulcast across BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Night, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and will air internationally on MTV in over 170 countries. The MTV Movie & TV Awards will additionally simulcast on The CW.

· SPONSORS:



· PRODUCTION CREDITS: Executive Producers for both "MTV Movie & TV Awards" and the "Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED" are MTV's Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and



· MORE INFO: For updates and additional information, please visit MTVAwards.mtv.com, follow @MTV on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube, use hashtag #MTVAwards and follow @MTVAwards on Facebook and Twitter. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) · MTV today announced presenters for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED (see complete list below).· Legendary DJ D-Nice set to take the stage for Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED.· ABOUT D-NICE: With his journey taking him from the streets of Harlem all the way to The White House, Derrick "D-Nice" Jones is not only a pillar of hip-hop but is continuing to steer pop culture. The legendary artist, DJ, and photographer has moved millions on wax, on stage, and now online with his revolutionary virtual Club Quarantine. The latter paved the way for numerous Instagram Live series. More importantly, Club Quarantine raised millions for first responders, HBCU's, and more. D-Nice's global influence has been acknowledged time and again including being named 2021 Entertainer of The Year by The NAACP Image Awards while the BET Awards named him DJ of The Year and made him an honorary recipient of the " Shine A Light " Award. He was also recognized by CNN Heroes for bringing joy to people during quarantine and and EBONY magazine including him on the 2021 "Power 100" list. After spreading hope online, he is back to making records and rocking stages. D-Nice kicked off 2021 co-curating the Official Playlist of the Biden + Harris inauguration. Soon after, he performed at the official in stadium Super Bowl LV pre-show. D-Nice continued the year taking his talent from his sold out Club Quarantine Live at the Hollywood Bowl to the iconic Met Gala and Kennedy Center Honors. After bringing in 2022 on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, he recently opened at the NBA All-Star Game and helped provide the soundtrack for the 94th Academy Awards. D-Nice continues to innovate and inspire, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.· Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED will debut exclusive clips throughout the show from the upcoming series SELLING THE OC (Netflix) and THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP EX-WIVES CLUB (Bravo)· MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS - COMPLETE LIST OF PRESENTERS:· Awkwafina (presenting Comedic Genius Award to Jack Black)· Billy Eichner (Bros)· Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies)· Chris Evans (Lightyear)· Eduardo Franco (Stranger Things)· Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick)· Lana Condor (Moonshot)· Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things)· Jay Ellis (Top Gun: Maverick)· Jenna Ortega (Scream 5)· Joe Keery (Stranger Things)· Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) Maria Bakalova (Bodies Bodies Bodies) Pablo Schreiber (Halo)· Rachel Sennott (Bodies Bodies Bodies) Rebel Wilson (Senior Year)· Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six) Sarah Shahi (Sex/Life)· Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)· MOVIE & TV AWARDS: UNSCRIPTED - COMPLETE LIST OF PRESENTERS:· Alex Hall (Selling the OC) Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules)· Brandi Marshall (Selling the OC)· Chris "CT" Tamburello (The Challenge)· Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)· Crystal Kung Minkoff (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)· Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club)· Dorit Kemsley (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)· Emma Hernan (Selling Sunset) Erika Jayne (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)· Garcelle Beauvais (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) James Kennedy (Vanderpump Rules)· Jeremy Scott (Making the Cut)· Kathy Hilton (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire)· Kim Lee (Bling Empire)· Kristin Cavallari (The Hills)· Kyle Richards (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) Lindsay Hubbard (Summer House)· Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)· Melissa Gorga (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)· Nick Viall (The Viall Files, The Bachelor) Nicole Richie (Making the Cut)· Paige Desorbo (Summer House)· Sheree Zampino (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)· Sutton Stracke (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)· Tami Roman (VH1's Unfaithful)· Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club)· Taylor Armstrong (The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club)· Teresa Giudice (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)· Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)· Tyler Stanaland (Selling the OC)· PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:· This year, the highly anticipated MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED will air as an epic, one-night global event honoring the brightest stars in movies and television.· Actress and musician Vanessa Hudgens will host the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards LIVE from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 5 at 8PM ET/PT. More info.· Legendary actor, comedian and musician Jack Black will be honored with the Comedic Genius Award live in-show.· Entertainment icon Snoop Dogg aka DJ SNOOPADELIC will return to the iconic stage. More info.· Immediately following, the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, hosted by Tayshia Adams, airs beginning at 10PM ET/PT, celebrating all things reality television. More info.· SOCIAL ONLY CATEGORY: Voting for "Best Musical Moment (presented by SONIC(R) Drive-In) opened May 30th via MTV's Instagram Stories and closes June 3rd; the winner will be revealed live in-show.· SIMULCASTS: Both events will simulcast across BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Night, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and will air internationally on MTV in over 170 countries. The MTV Movie & TV Awards will additionally simulcast on The CW.· SPONSORS: Sponsors of the MTV Movie & TV Awards include SONIC(R) Drive-In and TOSTITOS(TM).· PRODUCTION CREDITS: Executive Producers for both "MTV Movie & TV Awards" and the "Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED" are MTV's Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den Of Thieves' Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production and Lisa Lauricella serves as the Music Talent Executive for both events.· MORE INFO: For updates and additional information, please visit MTVAwards.mtv.com, follow @MTV on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube, use hashtag #MTVAwards and follow @MTVAwards on Facebook and Twitter.



